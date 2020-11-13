Federal government does not want to relax corona restrictions

Berlin (dpa) – Given the record number of infections, the federal government sees little reason to relax the current corona restrictions.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert has let it be known to what extent November’s restrictions on food or culture will be maintained in December.

On Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of federal states – as agreed at the last meeting at the end of October – are joining forces for further consultations. Significant changes to the current regulations are unlikely to be expected. One topic could be the worsening situation in schools and daycares.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 23,542 new infections in 24 hours on Friday, a new record. Last Saturday, the previous peak was reached with 23,399 recorded cases. The number of deaths linked to the virus increased by 218 to a total of 12,200 on Friday. The RKI has counted a total of 751,095 infections detected by Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic (as of November 13, 00:00). The institute estimates that around 481,700 of those infected have now recovered.

In light of these numbers, several premiers have toned down expectations for changes to resolutions during the latest federal-state consultations on the corona pandemic. The cycle had decided on the partial lockdown in effect since November 2, which will last two weeks on Monday and will initially remain in effect until the end of November. Leisure facilities are currently closed, hotels are not allowed to accommodate tourists.

The federal government intends to comply with the restrictions for the foreseeable future. “For the federal government, I can say that in view of this state of affairs, no easing of restrictions can be expected for Monday,” Seibert said. With these statements, it is not clear at the outset whether additional measures are deemed necessary and how things will turn out afterwards. Seibert stressed that it was too early for a final judgment. With easing, the country would risk increasing the number of infections.

The goal is to approach a seven-day incidence of 50. Only then will health authorities be able to trace the individual contacts of those infected again, Seibert said.

This number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week has been well above 130 for days. Seibert recalled a phrase from Merkel: “It shouldn’t be a lonely Christmas.” According to him, it is unclear whether the situation in schools will play a role in Monday’s deliberations. “It was always clear to the federal government: we want to keep schools open as best we can.”

Berlin’s ruling mayor and current chairman of the Conference of Ministerial Presidents (MPK), Michael Müller (SPD), has toned down expectations of a possible easing ahead of Monday’s deliberations. “At the moment we can be cautiously optimistic, but it is not clear,” said Müller of the “Rheinische Post” (Düsseldorf, Saturday). Müller defended the partial lockdown: “No doubt these restrictions are bitter and painful, but they were necessary to prevent the pandemic from spreading further.”

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) also declared in the ZDF program “Markus Lanz” that there is no longer any reason to relax. Monday will be an intermediate result, it will not be the last round with the Chancellor in November. Söder assumes, however, that you have to talk about schools at Monday’s meeting. According to reports, in preparation for the MPK, the Secretary of State’s level is examining how schools can stay open for as many students as possible for as long as possible, even as the number of infections continues to rise.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach already sees the partial lockdown as a success. Lauterbach told RTL / ntv: “We are out of exponential growth. It is a great success. “At this point, there is” no reason to take back what we have decided. We have to ask ourselves if we can do it. “

Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) accused the federal government of breaking its word on the issue of economic aid to companies indirectly affected by the partial foreclosure. Günther said in the ZDF “Mittagsmagazin” that many companies will fall into disrepair. There is a clear agreement on what concerns the companies indirectly affected. This applies, for example, to the retail trade in tourist areas due to a lack of holidaymakers or catering suppliers.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Economic Affairs, however, said economic aid should also be available well after November. “There is a rich portfolio of aid.” So come on a Relay Aid 3 which will be available beyond December.

According to information from the ZDF, the coalition factions of the Union and the SPD have revised the new law on protection against infections of Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU). What is new is a definition of “epidemic situation of national importance”, which the Bundestag must adopt, as well as a clarification on the ban on demonstrations, according to which religious and ideological demonstrations or gatherings cannot be limited and prohibited only if they can be effectively contained without these measures could not be guaranteed. However, the coalition is sticking to the core of the new infection protection law.