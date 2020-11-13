Samsung expands promotion that gives R $ 700 in purchases to Galaxy S20 FE users

The Galaxy S20 FE is the latest high-end Samsung available in Brazil. According to the brand, it brings what consumers most expect from early-year launches, in one package. An interesting detail is that the device already brings the updated look open with the Galaxy Note 20 line.

Those who bought the device during the pre-sale guaranteed a R $ 700 voucher that can be used to purchase more Samsung products on its website. Well, maybe in the spirit of Black Friday, the South Korean has decided to extend the action a little longer.

Now, interested parties have until November 22 to purchase the launch and take the gift card home. It should be used between November 13 and December 20 of this year.

It should be noted that if the accessory or product that the customer wants on the Samsung website is more than the value of the voucher, they can make up the difference by paying with the available payment options.

Are you curious about the Galaxy S20 FE? There is a new analysis on the site about this release:

Remember that the S20 family has already received, in beta, the One UI 3.0 with Android 11 in some countries. It is expected that in the coming months, the update will come publicly to all device buyers, who along with the update will join the Android Enterprise program.

(updated November 13, 2020, 12:00 p.m.)