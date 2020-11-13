Xiaomi Mi 11 can adopt a curved screen on all sides of the glass

With a strong focus on its most affordable smartphones with increasingly attractive prices (not so much in Brazil), Xiaomi is now preparing to fight again in the flagship market with the future Mi 11, the first smartphone with Snapdragon 875 from China, according to rumors.

According to the Digital Chat Station leaker, the Mi 11 is expected to adopt a fully curved front panel to present a folded display on all sides, including not only the sides, but also the top and bottom of the front. The camera would be in a small circular notch, contrary to rumors of a Mi 11 with a sensor under the screen.

It’s interesting how the rumor seems to point in the opposite direction to what was expected, as some companies like Samsung and OnePlus are not betting so much on curved screens anymore and are implementing more and more flat screens on their smartphones, like of what Apple has done. with the new completely straight iPhone 12 line.

The idea for the Mi 11 would be, in a way, similar to a patent filed by Samsung a few months ago, which shows (above) a smartphone with a screen completely surrounded by the OLED screen.

Some of the main issues remain for durability and accidental touches, as a screen with all curved ends is more likely to suffer serial damage if dropped, not to mention that protective covers would not be very effective as they do not. could not interfere with the displayed content. the edges.

We don’t know if something new is really expected to arrive with the Mi 11 or if Xiaomi’s idea was just a prototype, but some news is expected to arrive soon.