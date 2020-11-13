The Textorcist: Ray Bibbia’s story is free. How do i get it?

Just before the weekend, the Epic Games Store is offering a new free game: The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia. The offer lasts a short week. It ends on November 19th at 5 p.m.

Developed by MorbidWare and published by Headup GmbH, The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia is a Bullety Hell-like indie action game that was released for PC on February 14, 2019.

“Get ready for an electrifying mix of gun bullet game and keyboard-typing hell! Avoid bullets by entering exorcisms at the same time: activate both sides of your brain and immerse yourself in the adventure of Ray Bibbia, a private exorcist who, with his dark and immoral past, must face the threats of a demonic epidemic!

A city in decline, streets full of thugs, crime and censorship and a man who stops everything. Revolutionary game, exorcists, demons, metal singers, pimps, the Pope, drama, bad jokes and lots of action-packed boss fights for the world’s first prediction game. “

The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, Material Recommendations

Investments don’t have to be planned. This game is not very resource intensive. The minimum configuration requires a 1.4 GHz processor, 2 GB RAM and a graphics solution that is compatible with the DirectX 9.0C API (512 MB VRAM).

The recommended is hardly more impressive. The frequency of the processor increases to 2 GHz, while the RAM increases to 4 GB versus 1 GB on the graphics solution side. Incidentally, a storage space of 250 MB is required in both cases.

To use this process, you will need to log into your account on the Epic Games Store client. If you don’t have an account, just create one. The offer is available on the homepage. Note that once downloaded, the game will remain in your library for life. The offer ends on November 19th at 5 p.m.