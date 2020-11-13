Family Minister Giffey gives up her doctorate

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey waives the use of her doctorate. The SPD politician announced.

At the same time, she confirmed that she would take over the presidency of the Berlin SPD at the end of November. She did not comment on the top candidate for the House of Representatives election. The “Berliner Morgenpost” had previously reported Giffey’s renunciation of the title.

Last Friday, the Presidium of the Free University of Berlin announced that the complaint about the review process for Giffey’s doctoral thesis would be lifted after a new report.

It follows that a complaint is admissible only in a less serious case. However, this was not stated in the 2019 Examination Board Final Report on the Plagiarism Allegations in Giffey’s Thesis 2010. Therefore, it needs to be checked again.

“I am unwilling to make my dissertation and the newly opened associated proceedings the subject of political conflict,” Giffey said in writing.

She will receive the title “Dr. rer. pole. ”no longer lead to“ avoiding further damage to my family, my political work and my party. ”Giffey wrote,“ Who I am and what I can does not depend on this title. What defines me as a person does not rely on this college degree. “

She had reaffirmed at the university that she had written her doctoral thesis “to the best of her knowledge and belief,” Giffey wrote. The thesis review committee came to the conclusion in 2019 that “despite the shortcomings noted”, it could not be fundamentally questioned that this was an independent academic achievement; the university had informed her that the doctorate would not be withdrawn. is assessed as proportionate. “I trusted this decision. Over a year later, she came to a different assessment, ”he said in Giffey’s statement.

She will continue her political work as federal minister and run for the Berlin SPD state presidency at the digital party congress on November 27, Giffey wrote, but provided no information on the best candidate for the election of the House of Representatives in the fall of 2021.

Giffey is to be elected along with the leader of the Berlin SPD parliamentary group, Raed Saleh, as the new dual leadership of the capital’s regional association. She is also expected to be elected first candidate for the House of Representatives election in December. Berlin regional association vice-president Iris Spranger said she had “great respect for Franziska Giffey because she wanted to avoid harming her family and her party.”

The AfD parliamentary group’s science policy spokesperson in the Berlin House of Representatives, Martin Trefzer, criticized Giffey’s renunciation of the doctorate too late. “By the standards she has formulated herself, Ms. Giffey must now resign from her post as Federal Minister for Families,” he asked. “She also can’t run for governess mayor now.”