After privatization: the free market confirms its interest in buying a public enterprise

In early September, the first rumors circulated that the free market was interested in buying the post. Following these suspicions, Amazon and Alibaba are also said to have initiated the dispute for the privatization of the Brazilian public company.

Now, while no official decision has been taken, the Argentine distribution giant has just confirmed its interest in acquiring the Brazilian logistics service. The information was confirmed by the president of the company in Latin America, businessman Stelleo Tolda.

In an interview with IstoÉ magazine, the executive confirmed that Mercado Livre actually had an interest in the acquisition of Correios and, although it does not lead a consortium for the privatization of the state-owned company, the he Argentinian company is expected to continue working with Correios in the future. , regardless of the buyer.

We want to be at the negotiating table for the privatization of La Poste when the rules are set. We will not lead any consortium, but our volume is a guarantee that we will continue to work with La Poste, which will be of interest to any potential buyer.

Stelleo Tolda,

President of the Free Market in Latin America

The statement by the president of Mercado Livre in Latin America is in line with the plans of Leandro Bassoi, vice president of Mercado Envios. The executive said he is having dialogues with potential buyers of the state-owned company to nurture a years-long relationship between the private company and the Post: “We are at the table to talk to interested parties. As the Post’s biggest customer, I think it’s important that we have a good dialogue with the buyer. “

According to Stelleo Tolda, Mercado Livre has been Correios’ main customer for three years, with 90% of its orders in Brazil delivered by the public company. Today, 15% of the Post’s income comes from free market demands.

In Brazil, the free market already has its own aircraft fleet, which is used to deliver deliveries throughout the country. In “Full” shipping mode, orders are typically delivered in two days and some of them can reach customers in less than 24 hours.