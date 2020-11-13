Obama publishes briefs – A closer look at US politics

Washington (dpa) – The land of promise is a myth that does not want to fit into the American present.

When Barack Obama (59) titled the first volume of his two-part memoir on his time in the White House, he established a counterpoint against the reign of Donald Trump.

The 768-page book “A Promised Land” is largely a critique of the evolution of US politics since 2008, according to early preliminary US media reports. It will be published next Tuesday, together with a German translation under the title “A Promised Land”. .

“It was as if my mere presence in the White House had triggered a deep panic, an idea that the natural order had been disturbed” – this is how Obama in retrospect sees his election as the first black president of the States – United.

This is why Trump – as the CNN television channel sums it up – began with allegations that Obama was not born in the United States and therefore was not a legitimate president. “Millions of Americans who were terrified of a black man in the White House promised a cure for their racist fears.”

Obama writes in the preface to his book that “The Atlantic” magazine published in advance that he has firm faith in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. But a single election cannot fundamentally change anything. “Our divisions are deep, our challenges are enormous.”

In a review for the New York Times, Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wrote that the author is more about politics than personal issues – “but when he writes about his family it happens with an almost nostalgic beauty. ” For example, when Obama describes how little girl Sasha laughed while rubbing her feet. Or the slowed breathing of his wife Michelle when she falls asleep on his shoulder.

Obama has already recorded his memories of the early years in Honolulu and Chicago in the book “Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance” (1995), in 2008 in German under the title “An American Dream”. The story of my family ”appeared. He gave an account of the beginnings of his political career in “The audacity of hope”, also published in German one year after the original 2006 edition: “Dare to hope. Thoughts on Returning to the American Dream ”.

Obama readers will now learn how the president experienced entering the White House. With the 2008 election year, the polarization of American politics received a decisive boost in retrospect from the Democratic politician – as CNN describes it.

From Obama’s point of view, this may be related to the nomination of Sarah Palin as a candidate for vice president by then-defeated Republican presidential candidate John McCain: “With Palin, it seemed like the dark spirits that had long been on the fringes of the modern Republican Party in hiding – xenophobia, anti-intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy to blacks and browns – find their way onto the main stage. “

With this staffing decision, McCain had “predicted the proposal for future politicians, for a shift of the center of his party and the politics of the country as a whole in a direction he hated.” McCain died in 2018. But imagine, Obama writes according to CNN, that McCain would have made a different decision in hindsight.

Obama has always been a thoughtful politician, writes Adichie, author of the bestseller Americanah. In his new book, however, he questions himself several times. This extends to the question of whether his decision to run for president was really a decision to serve the country – or whether it was no longer about his own ego.

Of course, the ex-president presents his years in office entirely from his personal point of view, historians will know how to deal with it critically. In the memoirs, what was left out by Obama is particularly significant, says critic Harry Siegel of the news portal “The Daily Beast”. But after four years of Trump, it’s refreshing to see again how sober and cool politics can be. And Trump doesn’t first appear in memoirs until page 672.

The book is “almost always a pleasure to read, sentence by sentence”, in great prose, descriptions in fine and vivid detail, praises writer Adichie. But she would like the politician to have more emotions, miss the anger over time and more new obstacles put in his way by the Republican opposition.

Adichie notes that Obama is more open about his meetings with foreign politicians. Here, the book offers a multitude of small biographical sketches, often humorous. Obama writes of his vice president and elected successor that Joe Biden is decent, honest and loyal. But he could also get “spicy” if he didn’t get what he was due.