Play Store Promotion: 54 Free or Discounted Android Apps and Games

And we arrived on the second Friday the 13th of 2020! In a mix of fear and mystery, we continue with our routine list of games and apps from the Play Store, where some are made available for free and others with a limited time discount for those with a phone. portable with Android operating system.

In total, there are 54 titles, of which 24 are temporarily free and 30 with discounts, allowing users to download them with big savings, especially for those who are waiting for the promotions that will be available during Black Friday.

While they offer plenty of options, to suit all tastes, it’s important to be aware of the limited availability of most titles, making it necessary to download to access other devices in the future, if you use the same Play Store account.

In addition, care should be taken while downloading not to end up acquiring a title as it is always free after the promotion ends, as the free period does not depend on TudoCelular or Google, but on each developer.

Now, without further ado, check out the full list!