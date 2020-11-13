Plagiarism allegations: Family Minister Giffey gives up his doctorate

Discussions about his doctoral thesis became louder again. Franziska Giffey is now drawing conclusions. The Federal Minister for Family Affairs no longer wishes to use her doctorate.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Minister for Families Franziska Giffey (SPD) waives the use of her doctorate. The vice-president of the Berlin regional association, Iris Spranger, announced it on request.

The “Berliner Morgenpost” had already reported on this. “I have great respect for Franziska Giffey because she wants to avoid harming her family and her party,” Spranger said.

Last Friday, the Presidium of the Free University of Berlin announced that the complaint about the review process for Giffey’s doctoral thesis would be lifted after a new report.

It follows that a complaint is admissible only in a less serious case. However, this was not stated in the 2019 Examination Board Final Report on the Plagiarism Allegations in Giffey’s Thesis 2010. Therefore, it needs to be checked again.

At the end of November, Giffey and the head of the parliamentary group of the Berlin SPD, Raed Saleh, will be elected to the new dual leadership of the regional association in the capital. She is also expected to be elected first candidate for the House of Representatives election in the fall of 2021 in December.