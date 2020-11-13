Call of Duty: Mobile receives season 12 with new map, legendary character and more

After completing its first anniversary and managing to beat the 300 million expressive downloads, the Activision game officially received another campaign season this week to take the game forward, encouraging its players to more matches and achievements.

Identified as “Season 12: Going Dark”, the new Call of Duty: Mobile update arrives highlighting the availability of a new legendary character (Dark Nikto), new night maps (Crash, Summit and Hackney Yard ) and for multiplayer (Hackney Yard).

In addition, the availability of a new class for Battle Royale (Refitter), two new functional weapons (AGR556, .50 GS), the operator skill “Ballistic study” and the night mode for TDM and Attack of the undead are confirmed.

Check out the full list of new features available in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7:

New Map – Hackney Yard (MP) New Legendary Character – Dark Nikto Night Maps – Crash, Summit and Hackney Yard New Battle Royale Class – Refitter New Perk – Launcher Plus Two New Functional Weapons – AGR556, .50 GS New Operator Skill – Shield New Ballistic Mode – Night Mode for TDM and Attack of the Undead Battle Pass Season 12: Going Dark – New Characters, Weapons, Items and More Branded Event – Divided Knights New Seasonal Challenges New Products Already Available in Store Various Improvements ‘user interface, balanced weapon and gameplay optimizations

According to Activision, the update in question was made available last Tuesday (10/11) so that it could already be used by users who installed the game on Android and iOS, only requiring the update in official stores.

If you haven’t installed it yet, just click on your device’s system name on the map below and download it from the official store to your device.