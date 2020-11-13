Wearable Skin Patch Market 2020-2026 Future Demand, and Investment Feasibility Analysis || Leading Players – CeQur SA, Chrono Therapeutics Inc., Dexcom Inc., Nemaura, Abbott, Medtronic

This global Wearable Skin Patch Market document deeply attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Wearable Skin Patch Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market by systemic company profiles. Wearable Skin Patch Market research report also supports to secure economies in the distribution of products and find out the best way of approaching the potential.

Market Analysis: Global wearable skin patch market is registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in number of lifestyle diseases and awareness of healthy lifestyle and rising number of elderly population.

Key Market Competitors: Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global wearable skin patch market are CeQur SA, Chrono Therapeutics Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Nemaura, Abbott, Medtronic, GENTAG, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Kenzen, Inc., G-TECH Services, Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK INC., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Raiing Medical Company, Isansys Ltd., Sensium Healthcare Ltd, Leaf Healthcare, Inc., Rare Beauty Brands, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., Feeligreen, VitalConnect, UPRIGHT, among others.

Market Definition: Global Wearable Skin Patch Market

Wearable skin patches are patches that have been attached to the skin for a certain period of time and are used in therapy and medication. They are used both in the delivery of drugs, patient monitoring and in athletics. Skin patches are unique as they stick to one location without any motion interference and assist to record accurate information. These patches are connected with most mobile operating systems and can also be readily connected via Bluetooth, making them an alternative to other health surveillance devices such as fitness bands and watches.

Segmentation: Global Wearable Skin Patch Market

Wearable Skin Patch Market : By Technology

Regular Wearable

Connected Wearable

Wearable Skin Patch Market : By Application

Clinical applications

Non-Clinical Applications

Wearable Skin Patch Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market: Wearable Skin Patch Market

In January 2019, L’Oréal had launched its prototype of My Skin Track pH which measures the ph level of the skin which helps to determine the ph level of skin whether it is balanced or not. It uses the microfluidic technology by using quantity of sweat from skin pores through a network of micro-channels which provides a precise pH reading in 15 minutes. This launch had expand the product portfolio of the company and positioned it as a market leader

In October 2018, VivaLNK has partnered with Reckitt Benckiser for distribution and supply of wearable continuous temperature monitor worldwide. The Nurofen FeverSmart and Enfasmart FeverSense are manufactured for parents who wish to track temperature changes in their child for immediate action after detection of a fever. The launch will product market and expand their customer base globally

Wearable Skin Patch Market Drivers

Affordable price of the product drives the market growth

Surging preference for wearable patches in the cosmetic industry is flourishing the market growth

increasing preference for healthy lifestyle is driving the growth of the market

Easy connectivity with smartphones and computing devices are helping to grow this market

Wearable Skin Patch Market Restraints

trust issues of patients regarding wearable patches hinders the market growth

Integration of sensors in computing devices and various accessories hampers the market growth

