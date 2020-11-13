9 moments not to miss in this year’s edition of LEFFEST

In a year of pandemic, the LEFFEST – Lisbon & Sintra Film Festival was on its way to its 14th edition with a very difficult challenge. And the truth is that he managed to prepare a program to match the previous editions.

Stanley Kubrick’s classic “2001: Odyssey in Space”, with its roots in sci-fi imagery, served as the motto for this year’s edition, which will also feature filmmakers Paul Thomas Anderson (“Haverá Sangue ”) and Wong Kar -Wai (“ Available to Love ”), with your movies to show in copies restored using 4K technology.

In addition to a total of ten films that will be in competition, there are ten other productions out of competition, including the winners of the last editions of the prestigious festivals of Venice, San Sebastián and Berlin. There are guest authors, lectures and concerts. This year, the sessions are divided between the Olga Cadaval Center, in Sintra, and the Nimas Cinema and the Tivoli BBVA Theater, in Lisbon.

LEFFEST begins this Friday, November 13 and will run until the 25th. Tickets are already on sale. The program is complete, with proposals from morning until the end of the day, so as not to escape the safety rules in force. There really is a lot to discover but, as time may not be enough, NiT has taken a look at the program and gives you some must-have suggestions from this year’s edition.

To see: “2001: Space Odyssey”

It is one of those obligatory works, today and always, but even more so in times of uncertainty. This was, in fact, the reason for choosing the organization. The 1968 film introduces us to HAL 9000, a supercomputer on a space journey of humanity in search of its origins. Kubrick combines his mastery and precision behind the camera with a provocative look at humanity.

When and where: November 13 at 6.30 p.m. at the Nimas cinema and at 7.30 p.m. at the Centro Cultural Olga Cadaval

What to see: Salvador Sobral presents Noche de Ronda

Salvador Sobral’s voice travels easily between languages, with the freedom of jazz as a benchmark. We will be able to see him in concert during a special session, in a tribute to Mexico which includes works chosen by the singer.

When and where: November 19 at 6 p.m. at the Tivoli BBVA theater

There is Noche de Ronda with Salvador Sobral.

What to see: “Fallen Angels”

Wong-Kar Wai is one of the filmmakers to highlight this year and in all there are five of his films that we will be able to see, including the feat which is “Available to Love”. We take this opportunity to offer “Fallen Angels”, a lesser-known work but an eccentric journey between stories and characters who introduce us to Hong Kong, full of neon lights.

When & where: November 20, 10 a.m., Tivoli BBVA Theater

To see: “Nomadland”

Among the films in the competition, we have the winners of this year’s Berlin, San Sebastian and Venice festivals. The latter awarded the Golden Lion “Nomadland”, which introduces us to Fern, a woman who became a nomad after losing everything in the Great Depression. Director Chloé Zhao and protagonist Frances McDormand appear on video to introduce the film.

When & where: November 24, 7 p.m., at the Tivoli BBVA Theater

To see: “The Human Voice”

A woman, a suitcase and a dog. And a whole tense expectation. “The Human Voice” is this year’s work by Pedro Almodóvar, a medium-length film (30 minutes) by the Spanish filmmaker who has long deserved the attention of Portuguese audiences. The two screenings of the film, out of competition, will include the screening of an interview with the director and protagonist Tilda Swinton.

When and where: November 20, at 7 p.m., at the Olga Cadaval Cultural Center and November 23, at 7:30 p.m., at the Tivoli BBVA Theater

“The human voice”, by Pedro Almodóvar.

To see: “Fall”

We’re used to seeing it on screen, but this time Viggo Mortensen appears behind the camera. “Falling” is her directing debut and has won numerous accolades with its story centered on a contemporary family. The session will include a conversation with the actor and director who will be in Portugal, a welcome last minute confirmation.

When and where: November 20, at 7:30 p.m., at the Tivoli BBVA theater

What to see: Piotr Anderszewski

The Polish pianist and composer is one of the most prominent names of his generation and will perform live, after a conversation devoted to music in the post-pandemic world. Several times awarded, this is a unique opportunity to see him live.

When and where: November 17, 4:30 p.m., at the Tivoli BBVA theater

To see: “Sportin ‘Life”

It’s a great opportunity to meet Abel Ferrara again. And this is a special meeting. This “Sportin ‘Life” shows us the seasoned filmmaker showing off and reflecting on his art (along with his favorite Willem Dafoe). It is one of the films in competition and will include a video presentation of Abel Ferrara himself.

When and where: November 18 at 2 p.m. at the Centro Cultural Olga Cadaval and November 20 at 6 p.m. at the Nimas cinema.

What to see: “There will be blood”

Paul Thomas Anderson is the other star director this year. From “Magnolia” to “Boogie Nights”, there is much to review or discover. However, we underline this role which will go down in the history of Daniel Day-Lewis, in the role of a relentless oil magnate.

When & where: November 24, 5:15 a.m., Teatro Tivoli BBVA

There is a retrospective of Paul Thomas Anderson.