Connected watch accessible? Play Console offers the existence of Montblanc Summit Lite

Yesterday (12) we saw that Montblanc started bringing the Summit 2 Plus to the North American market, a luxury smartwatch for the public who wants to pay for exclusivity.

Today, however, the Google Play console shows that the brand also has plans for a less expensive smartwatch, the Montblanc Summit Lite.

Also running WearOS (based on Android 9 Pie), the smartwatch will retain a number of features from Summit 2, but with a much simpler look. In fact, its construction already makes it very clear. It also has three physical buttons for user operation and a 390 x 390 pixel resolution touchscreen. Of course, there is support for GPS, NFC, heart rate tracking, and other physical activities.

The product also appears to have a rotating crown, but only with the information available on the Google Play console, it is not possible to confirm a number of features that may or may not be present on the watch.

Montblanc has yet to formalize the gadget, so some mysteries will remain as, mysteries, for a while.

Thanks to this, it is not possible to estimate the launch date of the laptop, let alone its price.

Remember, another brand that invested in customizing smartwatches was Caviar, which released 6-series models at insane prices, in versions with gold construction and diamonds as far as the eye can see.

And you, already have or are looking for a smart watch? Or is a wristband for activity tracking enough for you, like the Mi Band? Tell us in the comments!