From “nothing” to the seventh world title: Hamilton ahead of a stage

Istanbul (dpa) – Of course he would be “incredibly proud to catch up with an icon like Michael Schumacher,” says Lewis Hamilton. The world title number seven in Formula 1 is very close.

Another victory on Sunday (11:10 am / RTL and Sky) in Istanbul was enough to achieve what only record world champion Schumacher has achieved so far. When the Kerpener set the Ferrari record in 2004, it was considered unattainable. An important step for the ages. But the insatiable Hamilton will not only catch up with Schumacher, but is expected to overtake him in the years to come. It’s not over yet, after the triumph, contract extension should follow.

Racing isn’t everything in the life of the 35-year-old Mercedes driver. “The title of the driver does not necessarily have an impact on people’s lives. Trying to improve conditions for people all over the world – to create equal human rights – is the most important thing for me, ”said Hamilton ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix. This year in particular, he showed his face in the fight against racism and oppression as well as more diversity and used his reach in social media – 20.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Hamilton doesn’t get distracted by his off-piste activities, he also designs clothes and writes his own music. However, before the fourth final race of the season, mingled with the Corona crisis, he is 85 points ahead of his Silver Arrows teammate Valtteri Bottas, to 78 after the Grand Prix he would be champion again. “I want to try to postpone the title decision as long as possible,” said Finn Bottas, Hamilton’s only remaining opponent. It will stick with the attempt, the 31-year-old doesn’t stand a chance this season either.

In practice Friday, Hamilton, like everyone else, struggled with slippery asphalt and was only fourth. The tires did not stick to the new surface as usual. “It was a bit of a disaster,” said Hamilton. “The tires aren’t working yet. The longtime winner wasn’t afraid of a bad race because of it.

Setbacks are rare because he is always in control. Only Nico Rosberg managed to defeat his childhood friend Hamilton during his stint with the Silver Arrows in 2016 and crown himself world champion. The relationship between the two suffered from rivalry, Rosberg resigning shortly after his triumph and denying his stable rival the chance for revenge. And so Hamilton has driven in his own league since then, already holding the records for most pole positions (97) and most Grand Prix wins (93). He won his first world title in a McLaren in 2008, followed by five more in a Mercedes in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

This was all out of the question when he – the Stevenage boy – got into his go-kart as a kid and just wanted to drive. “We didn’t start with anything,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram under a photo with his father. Anthony Hamilton had four jobs at the same time to fund his son’s hobby. She was laughed at for her dream of racing Formula 1. What do these people think of her from now on? Hamilton asked rhetorically.

It has already made its way into the motorsport history books. Even if his achievements are not always as recognized as those of Schumacher. “To be honest: 90% of the drivers would win in this car,” said latest Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. This statement was not intended to hurt Hamilton’s performance, but the Dutchman – like so many others – is annoyed by the boredom in Formula 1. “He’s a great driver, but this car is so dominant,” said Verstappen.

Mercedes have won seven constructors ‘titles in a row, with the seventh drivers’ championship to follow. This is not enough for Hamilton. “I think there are always areas where you can improve,” he said on the Bosphorus: “I love racing. I love the challenge. And that won’t change anytime soon. “

His contract expires at the end of the year. In case of expansion, however, he is not only interested in the cockpit at Mercedes, but also his role in society. He wants to help mobility become greener, that there are more electric-powered cars in the future and that more is done for diversity. “There’s not enough. So there is a lot to say, ”Hamilton said. The resignation currently plays no role, even if nothing has been signed: “I have the idea to continue with Mercedes”.