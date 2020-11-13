Sci-Tech

Tiger Lake-H 10 nm processor, 8C / 16T at 2.75 GHz, appears

rej November 13, 2020

11th Generation Intel Core Mobile Processor (Tiger Lake)

Although Tiger Lake-U was announced in September 2020, Intel is already preparing Tiger Lake-H. These 11th generation core chips are designed to compete with AMD in multi-core situations.

Tiger Lake-U is slowly beginning its existence. Intel is primarily targeting ultra-portable devices with chips with four physical cores and eight logical cores. When single-core performance is beneficial to Intel, AMD plays with multiplying cores so that the Ryzen 4000 performs better in multi-threaded situations. With the arrival of Tiger Lake-H, Intel hopes to offer a compelling alternative.

Tiger Lake-H, from 8C / 16T at 2.75 GHz

A first reference has just been published in the database of a popular user benchmark benchmark. The processor in question was tested on a platform called “Insyde TigerLake”. This is likely a Tiger Lake-H solution.

Userbench information

SystemInsyde TigerLakeMotherboardType2 Type2 – Board Product Name1Memory16.5 GB free from 20 GB at 3.2 GHzDisplay2560 x 1600 – 32 bit colors, OSWindows 10BIOS Date20201022Uptime0 DaysRun DateNov 13 ’20 at 02: 41Run Duration134 SecondsRun User TWN-UserBack Thrack. 834N-Seconds UserBack Thrground 83%

We find 8 physical cores and 16 logical cores, all of which operate at a frequency of 2.75 GHz. This is likely a technical sample so the frequency should be measured with a grain of salt. Tiger Lake is based on the Willow Cove design of a 10nm engraving.

