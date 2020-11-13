Oppo marks innovation event for next week, files patent on cell phone with ‘expandable’ display

At the end of last year, Oppo presented at the annual Inno Day conference the prototype of its first smartphone with a camera under the screen, in addition to revealing details of projects in development such as augmented reality glasses. , a 5G router, a wireless headset (already available) and smart watch (also already pictured). And this year the event is back with some hot rumors!

For now, it is very likely that Oppo will present some news on the fast charging technology with a powerful 125W power which is under development, in addition to more details on the camera technology under the screen and possibly more details on the glasses. virtual reality.

However, another highlight should be the presentation of the first prototype of a foldable smartphone or with the brand’s roll-up screen.

Rumors already indicate that Oppo will be working on a foldable flip-sized smartphone to compete with the Motorola Razr 5G and Galaxy Z Flip, but a new patent raises expectations for the company to also reveal the design of a smartphone with a extendable screen.

In the patent below, discovered by the Dutch website LetsGoDigital, we see a device with a flexible display that goes from a compact size with almost square dimensions to a larger model with proportions similar to traditional smartphones.

The idea is to make the everyday smartphone more compact to put in your pocket or purse, for example, but without compromising the usability of the full screen when the user needs it.

By imagining an operating system adjustable to the size of the screen, it would not be impossible that Android could be manipulated in its two dimensions, both in compact format and in full format.

We do not know if the mechanism would be manual, with users having to change the state of the smartphone, or automatic, where with the click of a physical or virtual button, the device would change on its own.

With Inno Day 2020 already slated for November 17th next Tuesday, news about Oppo’s future plans are not far from the reveal, so stay tuned to TudoCelular to stay in the know!