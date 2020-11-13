Wind Turbine Market Report-Opportunities, Sales, Size, Revenue, Industry Analysis | Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

ReportsnReports added Latest Wind Turbine Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Wind Turbine Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Wind Turbine Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, GE Renewable Energy, Enercon GmbH, Nordex SE, Envision Energy Ltd., Senvion SA, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Guodian United Power Technology Co. Ltd., Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd., China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd., CSIC (Chongqing) Haizhuang Windpower Equipment Co. Ltd., Inox Wind Ltd., Wind Energy Group Inc.

Wind Turbine Market Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global wind turbine market. The report offers in-depth analysis of the wind turbine market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa) and key countries (China, India, Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the UK, France, Spain) level.

The report analyzes the wind turbine market value and capacity for the historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) periods as well as global and country wise drivers and restraints affecting the market. The report also provides detailed information about key policies and regulations and the competitive landscape for key countries in 2018. Recent tenders and contracts in the wind turbine market along with upcoming key projects are also provided for each country.

The report also outlines the profiles of major global wind turbine manufacturers. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

The report analyzes wind turbine market. Its scope includes –

– Analysis of the wind turbine market trends with a focus on market value and capacity at the global and regional level (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa).

– The report provides market analysis for the key countries of China, India, Australia, the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, the UK, France, and Spain.

– In addition, the market capacity and value for the key markets are assessed over the historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) periods.

– It provides competitive landscape at the country level for the year 2018, upcoming wind projects, recent tenders and contracts and profiles of major global players in the market.

– Market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the market and key policies and regulatory environment are also discussed.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 The Wind Turbine Market is Expected to Register Aggregate Installation of 312.39 GW During the Forecast Period

2.2 China, the UK, and Germany Dominated the Offshore Wind Turbine Installations in 2018 and Are Expected to Maintain Their Position in the Forecast Period

3 Introduction

3.1 Wind Turbine Definition

3.2 Wind Turbine Classification

3.3 Wind Turbine, Value Chain

3.4 Wind Turbine, Key Components

3.5 Wind Turbine, Cost-Component Analysis

3.6 Wind Turbine, Supply Chain

3.7 Report Guidance

4 Wind Turbine, Global

4.1 Wind Turbine, Global, Market Overview

4.2 Wind Turbine, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Wind Turbine, Global, Market Capacity by Installations, 2013-2023

4.4 Wind Turbine, Global, Onshore and Offshore Capacity by Turbine Size, 2014-2018 and 2019-2023

4.5 Wind Turbine, Global, Market Value by Technology, 2013-2023

4.6 Wind Turbine, Global, Competitive Landscape, 2018

5 Wind Turbine, Asia-Pacific

5.1 Wind Turbine, Asia-Pacific, Market Overview

5.2 Wind Turbine, Asia-Pacific, Market Capacity by Installations, 2013-2023

5.3 Wind Turbine, Asia-Pacific, Onshore and Offshore Capacity by Turbine Size, 2014-2018 and 2019-2023

5.4 Wind Turbine, Asia-Pacific, Market Value by Technology, 2013-2023

6 Wind Turbine, China

6.1 Wind Turbine, China, Market Overview

6.2 Wind Turbine, China, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

6.3 Wind Turbine, China, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

6.4 Wind Turbine, China, Market Size Analysis

6.5 Wind Turbine, China, Competitive Landscape, 2018

6.6 Wind Turbine, China, Upcoming Projects

6.7 Wind Turbine, China, Tenders and Contracts

7 Wind Turbine, India

7.1 Wind Turbine, India, Market Overview

7.2 Wind Turbine, India, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

7.3 Wind Turbine, India, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

7.4 Wind Turbine, India, Market Size Analysis

7.5 Wind Turbine, India, Competitive Landscape, 2018

7.6 Wind Turbine, India, Upcoming Projects

7.7 Wind Turbine, India, Tenders and Contracts

8 Wind Turbine, Australia

8.1 Wind Turbine, Australia, Market Overview

8.2 Wind Turbine, Australia, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

8.3 Wind Turbine, Australia, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

8.4 Wind Turbine, Australia, Market Size Analysis

8.5 Wind Turbine, Australia, Competitive Landscape, 2018

8.6 Wind Turbine, Australia, Upcoming Projects

8.7 Wind Turbine, Australia, Tenders and Contracts

9 Wind Turbine, Americas

9.1 Wind Turbine, Americas, Market Overview

9.2 Wind Turbine, Americas, Market Capacity by Installations, 2013-2023

9.3 Wind Turbine, Americas, Onshore and Offshore Capacity by Turbine Size, 2014-2018 and 2019-2023

9.4 Wind Turbine, Americas, Market Value by Technology, 2013-2023

10 Wind Turbine, US

10.1 Wind Turbine, US, Market Overview

10.2 Wind Turbine, US, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

10.3 Wind Turbine, US, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

10.4 Wind Turbine, US, Market Size Analysis

10.5 Wind Turbine, US, Competitive Landscape, 2018

10.6 Wind Turbine, US, Upcoming Projects

10.7 Wind Turbine, US, Tenders and Contracts

11 Wind Turbine, Canada

11.1 Wind Turbine, Canada, Market Overview

11.2 Wind Turbine, Canada, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

11.3 Wind Turbine, Canada, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

11.4 Wind Turbine, Canada, Market Size Analysis

11.5 Wind Turbine, Canada, Competitive Landscape, 2018

11.6 Wind Turbine, Canada, Upcoming Projects

11.7 Wind Turbine, Canada, Tenders and Contracts

12 Wind Turbine, Brazil

12.1 Wind Turbine, Brazil, Market Overview

12.2 Wind Turbine, Brazil, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

12.3 Wind Turbine, Brazil, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

12.4 Wind Turbine, Brazil, Market Size Analysis

12.5 Wind Turbine, Brazil, Competitive Landscape, 2018

12.6 Wind Turbine, Brazil, Upcoming Projects

12.7 Wind Turbine, Brazil, Tenders and Contracts

13 Wind Turbine, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

13.1 Wind Turbine, EMEA, Market Overview

13.2 Wind Turbine, EMEA, Market Capacity by Installations, 2013-2023

13.3 Wind Turbine, EMEA, Onshore and Offshore Capacity by Turbine Size, 2014-2018 and 2019-2023

13.4 Wind Turbine, EMEA, Market Value by Technology, 2013-2023

14 Wind Turbine, Germany

14.1 Wind Turbine, Germany, Market Overview

14.2 Wind Turbine, Germany, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

14.3 Wind Turbine, Germany, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

14.4 Wind Turbine, Germany, Market Size Analysis

14.5 Wind Turbine, Germany, Competitive Landscape, 2018

14.6 Wind Turbine, Germany, Upcoming Projects

14.7 Wind Turbine, Germany, Tenders and Contracts

15 Wind Turbine, UK

15.1 Wind Turbine, UK, Market Overview

15.2 Wind Turbine, UK, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

15.3 Wind Turbine, UK, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

15.4 Wind Turbine, UK, Market Size Analysis

15.5 Wind Turbine, UK, Competitive Landscape, 2018

15.6 Wind Turbine, UK, Upcoming Projects

15.7 Wind Turbine, UK, Tenders and Contracts

16 Wind Turbine, France

16.1 Wind Turbine, France, Market Overview

16.2 Wind Turbine, France, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

16.3 Wind Turbine, France, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

16.4 Wind Turbine, France, Market Size Analysis

16.5 Wind Turbine, France, Competitive Landscape, 2018

16.6 Wind Turbine, France, Upcoming Projects

16.7 Wind Turbine, France, Tenders and Contracts

17 Wind Turbine, Spain

17.1 Wind Turbine, Spain, Market Overview

17.2 Wind Turbine, Spain, Key Policies and Regulatory Environment

17.3 Wind Turbine, Spain, Market Drivers and Restraints Analysis

17.4 Wind Turbine, Spain, Market Size Analysis

17.5 Wind Turbine, Spain, Competitive Landscape, 2018

17.6 Wind Turbine, Spain, Upcoming Projects

17.7 Wind Turbine, Spain, Tenders and Contracts

18 Wind Turbine, Major Companies

18.1 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

18.2 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd

18.3 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

18.4 GE Renewable Energy

18.5 Enercon GmbH

19 Appendix

19.1 Abbreviations

19.2 Bibliography

19.3 Research Methodology

19.4 Contact Us

19.5 Disclaimer