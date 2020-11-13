Biden Extends Lead Over Trump: Authorities Reject Election Fraud Allegations

Washington (AP) – In the dispute over the outcome of the US election, pressure on incumbent President Donald Trump is increasing.

Several U.S. officials called the November 3 election the safest vote in U.S. history, amounting to an open reprimand given Trump’s fraud allegations.

According to forecasts, Joe Biden has now been able to extend his lead: broadcasters NBC News and CNN also declared him the winner Thursday evening (local time) in the state of Arizona. For the first time, China also congratulated, which, unlike many other countries, was held back with official congratulations.

In the traditionally Republican state of Arizona, in the southwestern United States, eleven voters were involved. Biden has already garnered 290 votes for the December election meeting, according to forecasts. 270 of these voters are enough for a victory. Trump currently has 217 voters.

The AP News Agency and Fox News TV reported Biden as the winner in Arizona last week. Since 1952, Republican presidential candidates have almost always won. The exception was the 1996 election year, when Democrat Bill Clinton won.

Beijing congratulated Biden and his future deputy Kamala Harris on Friday. “We respect the choice of the American people and extend our congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris,” State Department spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday. It is understood that the outcome of the US election will be determined in accordance with US law and procedures, he said. Relations between China and the United States had deteriorated considerably under President Donald Trump.

Trump still refuses to acknowledge Biden’s victory and presents himself as a victim of massive voter fraud. Trump’s lawyers have filed lawsuits in several states but have not provided evidence of large-scale fraud or electoral errors.

In a statement released by representatives of the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency and associations of election officials, he now said: “There is no evidence that a voting system has removed or altered any system. votes – or compromise in any way. “

Trump had previously raised claims on Twitter that software Dominion in several states added 435,000 votes for him to his ultimately victorious challenger. The authorities have now dismissed this – as the company and the respective state electoral agents before. Trump had said repeatedly during the election campaign that he could only lose the election if it was manipulated.

So far, only a few Trump Republicans have publicly recognized Democrat Biden as the election winner. Party leaders – like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – instead support Trump’s attempts to challenge Biden’s victory. However, other U.S. Republicans have demanded that Biden, like the incumbent, receive the daily Secret Service briefings.

These requests for Secret Service briefings for Biden have been interpreted by some US media as the first sign of the collapse of Trump’s support in his party. Influential Sen. Lindsey Graham answered yes on Thursday when asked if Biden should receive the briefings. According to media reports, Senators Chuck Grassley, James Lankford and John Thune have expressed themselves similarly. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine named Biden “president-elect” for the first time on Thursday.

The Trump administration has so far denied Biden the legally required support for an orderly transfer (“transition”). This is in fact supposed to ensure that the newly elected President and Commander-in-Chief of the United States is fully capable of acting from day one in office – which is crucial for national security.

Former US President Barack Obama has made serious accusations against Republicans who continue to support Trump. What worries him more than Trump’s baseless election fraud allegations is that other politicians in his party oppose their better judgment, Obama said in excerpts from a CBS interview. published in advance. “It is one more step to deny legitimacy not only to the new Biden government, but also to democracy as a whole. And it is a dangerous path. “

According to his spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, Trump has yet to give up hope of staying in the White House. “Of course he thinks he still has a chance,” she told Fox News Thursday night (local time).

The vote count is still ongoing, but Biden has already secured enough voters. On December 14, they vote in the name of the people on the future president. Major U.S. broadcasters and the AP news agency agree that races in the states of Georgia and North Carolina have yet to be decided, but the election has already been made in favor of Biden.

Certified final election results for all states are not expected to be available until December 8. The result of the vote will be announced to Congress on January 6 – only then will there be absolute legal certainty.

Reports continued in the US media that Trump was considering running in the 2024 presidential election. With such an announcement, he could indirectly admit defeat. In the United States, a person can serve as president for two consecutive terms or not.