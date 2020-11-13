In TikTok Style: Netflix Copies App, Launches ‘Fast Laughs’ With Short Vertical Videos

As you can see, Fast Laughs uses clips from the Netflix series to create videos similar to the ones we see on TikTok. They have a short duration with fun moments from the series that combine with each other. Some of the series mentioned are Friends, Bojack Horseman, and Big Mouth, but in the future we should see creations with a lot more titles on the platform.

Another point that grabs attention is the look of the interface, which is very similar to TikTok like the buttons for reactions and adding the series to your list.

According to Netflix, the novelty was being tested with a small number of users of the app in the United States, but it is now reaching more people using the Netflix app on iOS. Unfortunately, Android users will have to wait a bit longer to see the feature, which is expected to reach other countries in the future.