Nintendo Switch: promotions on consoles, accessories and games [Semana 13/11/20]

We arrived on Friday the 13th and, without being shaken, we prepared our traditional compilation with the main offers that concern the world of games on Nintendo Switch. Here we are going to show the main consoles, physical games, digital games and accessories for the Nintendo Switch with a price not to scare the consumer so much.

In the list of games we have Nintendo classics, such as Pokémon Sword, Let’s Go Pikachu or Super Smash Bros Ultimate. We also display gift card offers that are worth digital titles on the platform. In addition, we have also compiled some of the major console and accessory offerings for the Nintendo Switch, such as memory cards with various storage options and bags for storing the device.

It should be remembered that Nintendo Switch has won the title of the best-selling console in the United States for 23 consecutive months, a result which demonstrates the success of the hybrid / portable device of the Japanese company.

Now without further ado, let’s get down to business and happy shopping!