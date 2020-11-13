Sarcopenia Treatment Market 2020-2026 Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis || Global Players – Novartis AG, AstaReal AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

This global Sarcopenia Treatment Market document deeply attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Sarcopenia Treatment Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market by systemic company profiles. Sarcopenia Treatment Market research report also supports to secure economies in the distribution of products and find out the best way of approaching the potential.

Global Sarcopenia treatment market is rising gradually with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growing prevalence of sarcopenia by increasing old age population and adoption of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle is the major factor that contributes in the growth of global sarcopenia treatment market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sarcopenia treatment market are Novartis AG, AstaReal AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Biophytis, Metabolic Technologies, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Danone, Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Biogen, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Nestlé, Mitacs, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Amway, Zydus Cadila, Eli Lilly and Company, Radius Health, Inc., MYSURABLE S.R.L., PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc among others.

Market Definition: Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market

Sarcopenia is a progressive skeletal muscle disorder. It involves the loss of muscle mass and strength due to natural aging process. This condition affects the gait and overall ability of body to perform normal tasks. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), the muscle loss starts from the age of 40. The major causes of sarcopenia could be sedentary lifestyle, malnutrition and unhealthy food intake. The increasing population of people aged more than 60 and the increasing cases of malnutrition worldwide are the major factors augmenting the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market

Sarcopenia Treatment Market : By Treatment

Medication

Vitamin/ Dietary Supplements

Others

Sarcopenia Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Sarcopenia Treatment Market: By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Sarcopenia Treatment Market : By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Sarcopenia Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Sarcopenia Treatment Market:

In April 2019. MYSURABLE S.R.L., has developed mioTest, a system based on effective and scientifically validated tools that identifies the risk of sarcopenia. The system can also assess muscle mass composition including functionality and level of hydration of muscles in a beneficial and non-invasive way

In April 2019, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. licensed ImmunoForge, Co. Ltd. the global rights for PB1023, a recombinant GLP-1 analogue used for the treatment of patients with sarcopenia. ImmunoForge, Co. Ltd. is working on a pipeline for development of novel therapies for sarcopenia related diseases. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will receive development milestone payments and royalty payments on the sales of the product by this licensed agreement

