The Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC from Gigabyte shows its curves

A first recording of the Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC from Gigabyte appears. Published on Twitter, it reveals an imposing map with three fans.

This Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC is based on a design now known, that of the Gaming OC series.

The dress is sober with a duo of relatively neutral colors. The cooling system is impressive with three fans in action. The one in the middle has the peculiarity of rotating in the opposite direction to the other two in order to reduce turbulence

Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC

The set requires three expansion slots for installation. We have no information about the equipment and dimensions.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT contains 4608 stream processors with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. The GPU is a Navi 21 XT solution with 128 MB infinity cache. It is expected from November 18th at a price of € 649.