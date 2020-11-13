Sci-Tech

The Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC from Gigabyte shows its curves

rej November 13, 2020

A first recording of the Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC from Gigabyte appears. Published on Twitter, it reveals an imposing map with three fans.

This Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC is based on a design now known, that of the Gaming OC series.

Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING OC 6G

The dress is sober with a duo of relatively neutral colors. The cooling system is impressive with three fans in action. The one in the middle has the peculiarity of rotating in the opposite direction to the other two in order to reduce turbulence

Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC

The set requires three expansion slots for installation. We have no information about the equipment and dimensions.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT contains 4608 stream processors with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. The GPU is a Navi 21 XT solution with 128 MB infinity cache. It is expected from November 18th at a price of € 649.

rej

Related Articles

Plastic Air coolers
October 19, 2020
0

Plastic Air coolers Market – Global SWOT Analysis 2020 | By Top Players Igloo, Coleman, YETI, Grizzly, Engel, Esky

October 21, 2020
21

Medical Aesthetics Market 2020-2026 Sees Promising Growth || Leading Players – Syneron Medical Ltd, Aerolase Corp., A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh, Btl, Cutera

October 30, 2020
3

Mobile Digital Banking Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 with Key Companies like – Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money, Innofis, Mobilearth, D3 Banking Technology

October 22, 2020
1

Global Caramel Ingredients Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Kerry GroupCargill IncorporatedSensient Technologies Corporati

Close