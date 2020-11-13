“S. Group”: Eleven men charged as members

Karlsruhe (dpa) – The far-right terrorist cell “Groupe S.” allegedly planned attacks on mosques to spark political upheaval – and it was bigger and more firmly organized than originally thought.

The federal prosecution, which has now filed a complaint, now accuses eleven men of belonging and has only one accused as an assistant, as the Karlsruhe authority announced on Friday. In arrests in nationwide raids on February 14, investigators counted five men at the core of the group and accused eight of having only financial backing.

The group has reportedly targeted attacks on mosques with as many dead and injured as possible in order to spark conditions of civil war. Two of the men, Werner S. (54) from the Augsburg region and Tony E. (40) from the Uelzen district in Lower Saxony, are accused of leaders. She and six other defendants reportedly attended a founding meeting at a barbecue area in Alfdorf in Baden-Württemberg in September 2019.

The process is expected to take place at the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Stuttgart. We learned Thursday that charges had been laid. The OLG must now allow this.

According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the aim of the founding members was “to shake up the state and social order of the Federal Republic of Germany and ultimately to overcome it”. They are said to have primarily considered violence against Muslims, but also against those who think differently politically. It was known long ago that green politicians Robert Habeck and Anton Hofreiter were also seen as possible targets.

As has now been announced, three other alleged members joined the group afterwards. Werner S., who investigators believe to be the head of the cell, allegedly had a sharp pistol with him for target practice at the founding meeting. Subsequently, he would have organized other meetings, in part supported by Tony E .; in addition, the defendants exchanged conversations.

According to investigators’ conclusions, the men wanted to obtain weapons for their attacks and attempted to collect 50,000 euros for them. Almost all of them have pledged larger amounts.

Security authorities had the group in their sights from the start – as one of the men turned to the police. He is the only one not to be detained since February, but he is also indicted as a member. A suspect was found dead in his segregation cell at Dortmund prison in July.

According to a report by “Spiegel”, investigators uncovered video of the massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, where a right-wing extremist attacked two mosques and shot dead 51 people in March 2019. The man also rescued footage of the attack on the Halle synagogue in October 2019. The two perpetrators published their acts on the Internet.