Justice League: Zack Snyder reveals visuals of Darkseid and Mars Hunter in the movie

To get an idea of ​​the grandeur of the production, the actors who took part in the film Justice League released in 2017 got together again to remake some scenes. The new production has already managed $ 70 million to build the whole story which should include more villains like Jared Leto’s Joker, who can join the cast of this version.

As you can see above, Zack revealed the look of Ajax the Mars hunter. It was shown during a video interview with The Nerd Queens on YouTube.

In addition to himself, the director also revealed the look of the villainous Darkseid in a T-shirt that was sold at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention event, which raises money for a suicide prevention campaign. .

It can be noted that Snyder is doing his best to bring an entirely new creation as a new phase in both Justice League and his directorial career. This is seen mainly by the characterization of the characters in these presented concepts, which seem very faithful to the comics and should appeal to fans of the franchise.

What did you think of this version of Darkseid and the Mars Hunter in Snyder Cut? Tell in the comments.