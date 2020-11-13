DFL calls on clubs: systematically adhere to the concept of hygiene

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – In view of the increasingly dramatic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the German Football League has once again called on the 36 Bundesliga clubs to systematically adhere to the concept of hygiene.

“Maintaining a distance, wearing mouth-to-nose protection and constantly observing all hygiene measures should not degenerate into boring banalities – because they are the main and most important measures of protection against virus “, indicates the letter to Bundesliga clubs, including the” kicker “quoted on Friday.

The restricted lifestyle also applies “to the professional field of professional sport. With each infection, the health of other players and colleagues is potentially at risk. And with every infection there is a risk of lost games that can hardly be taken care of on a tight schedule. It must be possible to drastically reduce the number of people who test positive compared to previous weeks. To this end, each individual must make a contribution, both at work and in private life, ”write DFL Managing Director Christian Seifert and DFL Director Ansgar Schwenken.

In the letter, the German laboratories are highlighted as “an important partner of professional football”. The labs are said to have been doing a remarkable job for the benefit of society as a whole for months. “It deserves the highest recognition and appreciation. In the tests carried out so far for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, the error rate (which has proven to be scientifically inevitable) has been very low, ”Seifert and Schwenken continue to write.