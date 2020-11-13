Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus size difference may be larger than in previous generations

With the possible advancement of the Galaxy S21 line launch, device rumors are becoming more broad and specific as the leaks consolidate more and more with each generation of smartphones, ultimately reducing the hype. for the launch. , but it can also help meet expectations about what’s to come.

Recently there were images which are a notion of possible sizes of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, which shows an increase in the size difference between the models, indicating that the public may receive options with even more price differences. large, since this increase in thickness directly impacts the manufacturing value and the final price passed on to consumers.

The images were shared by the famous, and almost always accurate, Ice Universe pourer, which showed a basic full-size comparison of future Samsung flagships, indicating that there are large differences in height and width between the models. .

As you can see below, both have the front-facing camera at the very top of the device, and their edges are no longer with that difference that was seen previously, showing that the company may have chosen to do something more proportional, a symmetry that has already been awaited by the public for a long time.

Obviously we still have to wait a few more months, if not weeks, to see the first prototypes built of the devices, making those possibilities more tangible, but it’s still interesting to see that the company is focused on the work to deliver a device visually. even better in the next generation.