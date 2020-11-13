International warning on escalating conflict in Ethiopia

Geneva / Brussels / Addis Ababa (dpa) – The United Nations, the EU and humanitarian organizations have warned of an escalation of the conflict in Ethiopia.

“There is a risk that this situation will get totally out of control,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday.

In the context of a military offensive by the central government against the militias of the government of the Tigray region, European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic told the Germany news channel (RND / Friday) that this crisis could have “catastrophic humanitarian consequences for the whole country”. “The military escalation in Ethiopia threatens the stability of the whole country and the region.”

After months of tension between Addis Ababa and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the Ethiopian government recently launched an offensive against the armed group and the ruling party, Tigray. Little is known about the local situation as the internet, telephone connections and electricity are cut and roads are blocked. Access to the area has been restricted for journalists, and government information on what is going on can hardly be independently verified. Nevertheless, according to Bachelet, there are reports of an increase in airstrikes by government forces and heavy fighting on the ground.

Human rights organization Amnesty International on Thursday cited reports of a massacre in Mai-Kadra, Tigray, in which hundreds of people are believed to be killed. If these civilians had been deliberately killed by one of the warring parties, these killings would constitute war crimes, Bachelet said.

Following the decision of the Ethiopian parliament to set up a transitional regional government in Tigray, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday announced a new leadership. The new chairman of the interim Tigray government, Mulu Nega, will appoint leaders of parties “legally active in the region” for Tigray’s executive bodies, he tweeted.

International warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe have been issued. Even before the conflict, around three million people in Tigray and 15 million people across the country depended on humanitarian aid, Lenarcic said. Matthias Späth, Country Director of Welthungerhilfe Ethiopia, said: “Tigray is isolated from all supply routes.” Lenarcic called on the Ethiopian government to allow humanitarian organizations access to the region.

In a joint communication, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Lenarcic said immediate de-escalation was needed. Ethiopian expert from the Foundation for Science and Policy in Berlin, Annette Weber, told RND: “If the conflict spreads regionally, it would also lead to big waves of migration to Europe.” In addition, the Soufan Center think tank warned that a large wave of refugees in Sudan could severely destabilize the country, which is currently undergoing political change.

The TPLF was the dominant party in the coalition that ruled Ethiopia with a hard hand for more than 25 years. But when Abiy came to power in 2018, he dismissed many old guard officials over several reforms and founded a new party without the TPLF. The TPLF and many inhabitants of Tigray feel that they are not represented by the central government and would like more autonomy. Under Abiy – who received the Nobel Peace Prize the previous year – ethnic conflicts in the multi-ethnic state of Ethiopia with its estimated 112 million people have increased.