Qualcomm will only sell 4G processors to Huawei, rumor has it

For now, Huawei and Qualcomm have yet to comment on the matter. Anyway, the exit from the sale of chips to the Chinese remains good news. Indeed, the manufacturer can revive intermediate and basic phones with Qualcomm processors.

In addition, the number of suppliers who can sell parts to Huawei is expected to increase soon. This is because TSMC, SMIC, SK Hynix and Samsung are already in the “approval queue”. Sources say the Commerce Department is expected to release all licenses by the end of the year.

While it can’t use 5G technology – at least for now – Huawei is starting to gain momentum to increase the number of launches. If all licenses are released, the company has the potential to resume the dispute with Samsung in the global smartphone market. Of course, everything depends exclusively on a special license version for Google.