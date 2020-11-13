BusinessHealthIndustries

Medical Bed Market 2026: Research Report by Drivers and Future Trends 2020|Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Data Bridge Market Research November 13, 2020

Medical Bed Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.73 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to technological advancement related to ICU beds.

The large scale Medical Bed marketing report assists clients to deal with every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This market research report serves the purpose of businesses of making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and achieve better profitability by prioritizing market goals. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. The Medical Bed report estimates existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical bed market are Stryker, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, GF Health Products, Inc., and LINET among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in healthcare industry is driving the market.
Increasing number of beds in private hospitals is major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

Decline number of beds in public hospitals is restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Benmor Medical announced the launch of their Aurum+ Bariatric Bed with the stowable safety rails and highest BS- compliances. They are designed to provide safety to the user and will provide comfort, safety and rehabilitation. It is powered by strong electric actuators and can support patient up to 440kg.
In November 2017, Hil Hill-Rom Holdings launched new Hill-Rom Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed to provide care to the patients who are suffering from the advanced wounds. They are easy to use, comfortable and have features like advanced pressure distribution based on weight and integrated scale, increased depth of bead and adjustable air flow to make air fluidized treatment more secure.

Segmentation: Global Medical Bed Market

By Type

Manual
Semi- Electric
Full Electric
Specialty Hospital Bed

By Usage

Acute Care
Long Term Care
Psychiatric Care
Maternity

By Application

Intensive Care
Non Intensive

By Type

Electric Beds
Semi Electric Bed
Manual Bed

By End- User

Hospital
Home Care
Elderly Care

By Geography

North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa

Report potential

  1. Detailed overview of parent market
  2. Changing market dynamics of the industry
  3. Strategies of key players and product offerings
  4. In-depth market segmentation
  5. To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Medical Bed ” and its commercial landscape
  6. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Medical Bed market

