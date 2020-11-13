Risk areas of Sweden and Canada from Sunday

The list of corona risk zones abroad is growing every week. This time, however, one region is also deleted. This means that a country in Europe is once again “risk free”.

Berlin (dpa) – Due to the growing number of infections, the federal government has classified all of Sweden and all of Canada as corona risk areas as of Sunday.

In addition, regions of Greece, Great Britain, Norway, Latvia, Estonia and a French overseas territory were placed on the risk list held by the Robert Koch Institute on Friday. A region of Finland, on the other hand, was again deleted. The Scandinavian country is the only one in Europe not to have a risk zone.

The classification as a risk area and the associated travel warnings from the Federal Foreign Office do not mean a travel ban, but should have the greatest possible deterrent effect on tourists. The good thing for vacationers: you can cancel already booked trips if their destination is declared a risk zone. The bad: returnees from risk areas must currently be in quarantine for up to 10 days, but may be exempted prematurely by testing negative from the fifth day after entering.

Classification as a risk area occurs if a country or region exceeds the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 population in the last seven days. A large part of Germany is also a risk zone according to these criteria.

In Greece, the Peloponnese was added and, for the first time, part of the Greek Aegean Islands: Chios, Ikaria, Lesbos, Limnos and Samos. However, no travel advisories have yet been issued for five of Greece’s 13 regions: central Greece, western Greece, the Ionian Islands with Corfu, Crete and the southern Aegean Sea. In Britain, Channel Island Jersey has been added.