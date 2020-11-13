Disney Plus already has 73 million subscribers and moves closer to Netflix

Disney Plus is getting a lot of attention with its launch in Brazil next week and the hype for the streaming experience from one of the biggest content producers in the United States couldn’t be greater. Today Disney released its quarterly results where it can be noted that its streaming is approaching Netflix with 73 million subscribers.

The report begins by showing the losses Disney suffered as a result of the pandemic, which caused a $ 2.4 billion impact on the company by closing parks around the world, resulting in an 85% drop in revenue. in the last quarter and 61%. in the last quarter of 2020 so far. The total cost generated by the coronavirus could reach US $ 1 billion in 2021.

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, released a note showing he was particularly irritated that Disneyland in California was not given permission to reopen, when Disney World in Orlando is already fully operational:

Frankly, as we and other civic leaders have said before, we believe state leaders should objectively review what we have successfully accomplished in our parks around the world, all on the basis of preventing our cast members get back to work. “

On the other hand, it is worth saying that the United States is experiencing a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with case records being recorded every day, which is even more concerning.

Streaming success

On the other hand, Disney Plus is developing more and more: there are already 73 million subscribers worldwide. In the previous semester, that number was 57 million, which is an increase of about 28% and is quite impressive.

Analysts point out that this number is mainly due to combo promotions such as those recently featured in Brazil, where by purchasing a service you have the streaming offered together.

As you can see above, Disney Plus is gaining traction, adding more than 120 million subscribers with Hulu and ESPN +, which is already over 50% of Netflix’s 195 million subscribers. Disney expects its service to reach 90 million by 2024.

All this success pushed Disney shares up 6%, recording a loss of just 20 cents per paper, when it is expected to hit 70. The company’s revenues reached $ 14.71 billion, while in theaters, the drop was 52% during the pandemic, reaching just $ 1.6 billion.

On the other hand, titles like Aladdin, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Ultimatum leveraged both streaming and subscription revenue, increasing the company’s revenue by 41% to $ 4.85 billion in revenue and Media Networks in 11% growth, securing $ 7.21 billion.

