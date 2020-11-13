Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Is Growing Strongly Over Time 2020-2027 Prominent Key Players like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., Abbott, Hologic, Inc

Lateral flow assay market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 6.79% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 10.72 billion by the end of the forecasted period.

The major players covered in the lateral flow assay market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, BD, bioM?rieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., Abbott, Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation, ABINGDON HEALTH, Trinity Biotech Ireland, Lumos Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Cytodiagnostics Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Insights in the report

Profiles of key players and brands To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Lateral Flow Assay market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Lateral Flow Assay market

New Lateral Flow Assay Market Development

In April 2018, Beckman Coulter, Inc. announced the launch of 6-acetylmorphine and buprenorphine assays in their product portfolio that will help in quick and convenient way to test heroin use and designed for usage in laboratories for qualitative analysis of buprenorphine in human urine.

