Löw: chief of defense of Süle against Ukraine

Leipzig (dpa) – Joachim Löw is once again planning the Nations League match against Ukraine with Niklas Süle as head of defense. The Munich man has been fully resilient again after his Corona quarantine in training, as the national coach reported.

At the front on Saturday (8:45 p.m. / ZDF) in Leipzig, for the first time this year, Löw can launch the turbo attack with Timo Werner of FC Chelsea and Bayern professionals Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané. “You can assume these three elements will start,” Loew said. After a good start against the Czech Republic, Philipp Max is “the clear option” on the left. In terms of personnel, there are “no major issues with the players” in the squad, Löw said. Only Julian Brandt complains of muscle problems. Dortmund were not intended for the starting line-up.

Löw is aiming for a group victory in the Nations League in the matches against Ukraine and then against Spain, leader of the championship. “It’s possible,” Loew said. As a “clear goal”, however, he will initially set only his team to win against Ukraine. “I’m not talking about Spain at the moment. First of all, we have to have very good solutions ready against Ukraine, ”Löw warned.

Spain lead A-League Group 4 with seven points, ahead of Germany and Ukraine with six points each. “We have a goal of winning the squad,” said striker Werner, who has returned to Leipzig for the first time since joining Chelsea.