Seehofer wants to advance asylum reform despite difficulties

Brussels / Berlin (dpa) – In the difficult negotiations on EU asylum reform, Federal Home Minister Horst Seehofer is sticking to his goal of reaching agreement on important issues of here the end of the year, despite the difficulties of Corona and schedule.

At the same time, the CSU politician toned down expectations on Friday ahead of consultations with his EU colleagues.

In order to advance the asylum reform, Seehofer had planned an additional meeting of ministers in Brussels on Friday. Due to the corona pandemic, a video conference has been switched.

In addition, the fight against terrorism has also been on the agenda after the attacks of recent weeks. In addition, the meeting of EU interior ministers scheduled for early December must be postponed, as Seehofer said. He learned on Thursday that there had been a collision with an important meeting of EU finance ministers. Therefore, a new date must be found. It made things “more difficult,” Seehofer said.

“But we will do everything in our power to make as much progress as possible to reach political agreement, at least on the most important points.” To this end, talks are expected to take place with the individual countries in the coming weeks – for example with Visegrad and the southern EU states.

In order to resolve the year-long blockade of EU migration policy, the European Commission presented a new reform package in September, which EU states are negotiating. As Germany currently holds the presidency of the EU states, the CSU politician is leading the video discussions with his colleagues.

A series of Islamist attacks have rocked Europe in recent weeks. The interior ministers therefore wish to set out in a joint declaration how the EU states can collaborate more closely in this area. The document, which the German News Agency has in its provisional form, mentions, for example, better cooperation between national authorities, a reform of the Schengen area which is in fact free from any control and stricter controls at external borders.

Among other things, it is said that the travel trafficking of the so-called threats is a major challenge for the security authorities. The authorities need to know who is entering and leaving the Schengen area. External borders must be effectively controlled. They also want to strengthen the security inside. Cooperation with third countries is just as important to be able to better deport dangerous people. German police describe people as “threats” to whom they attribute a politically motivated crime of considerable importance – like a terrorist attack.

In their statement, the ministers also underline the importance of access to data. It is essential that police officers in Europe have access to the information they need anytime and anywhere – always with respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. The ministers also underline the importance of highly controversial data retention.