Despite the new generation, Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console in the United States for two consecutive years

It has been a great year for Nintendo. With sales of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the rise since launch, the arrival of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit with a new way to play and the debut of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity next week, sales of Nintendo Switch continue to rise.

In a year dominated by angst over the arrival of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo has shown that it achieved the best performance in October with more than 735 thousand units of Switch and Switch Lite sold. , an increase of 136% compared to last year.

According to the NPD Group, Nintendo had the second highest number of console sales in October in history, falling behind the Wii only in October 2008. Nintendo so far holds the record for the best-selling console. for 23 months.

So far, 22.5 million units of the Switch have been sold in the United States, with more than 68 million worldwide, according to official information from Nintendo itself.

The sales performance of Nintendo consoles is interesting, as, as stated, it is a year where the main focus would be the launch of the new PS5 and Xbox, and with the low price of Switch models in the international and gaming markets. hugely successful, this era of Nintendo should last much longer.

Betting on a completely clean formula and not competing side by side with the other giants Microsoft and Sony, Nintendo takes advantage of a market that is only its own with exclusive titles that only it owns (which sells the console, these are its games, and Nintendo knows that).

In addition, the arrival of Triple-A games (from great developers) like Control, Hitman 3, Resident Evil 3 and more should give consoles even more breath, since heavy titles can run on Switch and Switch Lite effortlessly ( requiring “just” excellent Internet speed).