🔎 Parameters – definition and explanations

In a broader sense, a parameter is an information element that must be taken into account when making a decision or when performing a calculation.

Computer science

In computer science, a parameter is a data element (in information technology a data element is an elementary description of a transaction, …) that is often manipulated by a section of code (see: Subprogram (In data processing, a subprogram is a subset of the program in its Function hierarchy: A subroutine must be able to remember the address of …), function, method and be known to the code that calls this section.

There are two types of parameters:

Input parameters; the output parameters.

An input parameter is data that is supplied by the calling code to the called code. This data can be transmitted in two ways:

Pass a copy (also called by value): The called code contains a copy of the value. He can change it, the initial information in the calling code is not affected by these changes. Passage by address (addresses are an important term in communication. They allow one entity to address another among a series of entities. To avoid ambiguity, each address must correspond to a unique …) (also called as a reference): The called code has information that allows access to the memory (in general, the memory is the storage of information information store.) Of the value that the calling code wants to send to it. He can then change this value wherever he is. The calling code has access to the changes made to the value. In this case, the parameter can also be used as an output parameter.

An output parameter is data that is supplied by the called code to the calling code. In some programming languages ​​(computer programming is a series of activities that enable the writing of computer programs. This is an important step in …) it is not possible to define parameters for output other than by using an input parameter by its address. Other programming languages ​​(such as Pascal) require the programmer (in computer science, a developer (or programmer) is a computer scientist who creates software by creating algorithms and implementing them in a programming language.) To explicitly specify whether a parameter is input, output or input-output.

Formal parameter

This is the variable (in math and logic, a variable is represented by an icon. It is used to mark a role in a …) that is used in the body of the subroutine.

Effective parameter

This is the variable (or value) that is specified when the subroutine is called. Some languages, such as Perl 6 (Perl 6 is a complete overhaul of the Perl programming language. This overhaul preserves the spirit of the language, which allows the programmer great freedom and precise expression …), use the term parameter for formal parameters and argument for effective parameters.

Positional parameters

A variable whose name is a number. For example, in UNIX shell programming (UNIX (officially registered as UNIX, sometimes also spelled as Unix with small caps) the name of a multitasking operating system and …) the first parameter of a script is $ 1, the second $ 2 and so on. Positional parameter can mean an effective parameter which is recognized by its position, but whose name of the assigned variable remains that of the formal parameter. In some languages, such as Perl 6, final formal positional parameters can be declared as optional.

Named parameter

In contrast to positional parameters, named parameters imply that each corresponding formal parameter contains not only the value but also the name. Objective C has a mechanism similar to that of named parameters. It is indeed a compound function name and the parameter passing is indeed a positional name.

Array (array can have several meanings depending on the context used 🙂 and associative overflow table

There may be too many effective parameters (positional or named). In most languages ​​this would be a mistake. Some languages ​​have implicit formal parameters for this overflow. Perl 5 uses an array called @_. In fact, it is the only mechanism for receiving effective parameters. In Perl 6 the overflow variables come in addition to the position parameters and @_ is the default name of the overflow array and% _ is the default name of the overflow array. associative overflow table. Note that the presence of @_ makes the parameter passing system in Perl 6 an extension of the Perl 5 system. Note that overflow is not a form of error handling, but rather an integral part (A. Integral is the result of a mathematical operation performed on a function called integration. An integral therefore consists of an integrand (corresponding to integrating function) and an operator …) of the richness of the parameter mechanism of Perl 6.

Complex parameter manipulations

We sometimes want everything (the whole that is understood as a set of what exists, often to be interpreted as the world or the universe.) Or part of an array as part of the formal positional parameters. This is possible in Perl 6.

Parameters and input

Entering the formal parameters that are supported or required by certain languages ​​makes it possible, depending on the case, to check the type of the effective parameters at compilation or at runtime and to throw an error or exception if one of the effective parameters is not of type is expected. See dynamic typing (the word dynamic is often used to denote or qualify that which is relative to movement. It can be used as 🙂 and static typing (the word static can denote or qualify that which is relative to the absence of Movement is. Can be used as 🙂 for more information.

The list of types of formal parameters of a function or method is called a signature. Multiple signatures can be appended to the same function or method name. In other words, multiple functions or methods can have the same name but differ in the nature of their formal parameters. The actual parameters make it possible to determine which signature is closest based on a metric that depends on the language used. This mechanism, which consists of choosing the correct function or method according to the signature and formal parameters, is called multiple mailing.

Finally, a method or function can be partially abstracted by using a generic type for one of these formal arguments. We then speak of genericity (in programming, the genericity of a function is based on its independence from in relation to the type and possibly the number of its arguments. This is an important concept for a language …). If the main part of the method or function is defined, one speaks of parameterized polymorphism, otherwise of polymorphism through subtyping.