Google Chat receives update that lets you pin conversations to the top of the page

Google has sped up Hangouts’ transition to the new Chat, and recently the company released the news to some Gmail users. Along with this, the search giant has also improved the tool to make it even more useful in the working environment.

This week Google Chat received an update to make things even simpler. Thus, it is now possible to define a chat or a private group at the top of the page. The solution is the same as the one already used by Telegram, for example.

The novelty is now available for individual and group conversations. To activate it, simply follow the following path:

Desktop Connect to chat and select the rooms or conversations you want to pin on Android, iPhone and iPad Select and hold the chat until the pinning option appears

For now, Google emphasizes that the novelty is being released slowly and gradually via a server update. So it may take a little longer for everyone to access the new feature.

Do you already use Google Chat? Did you like the tool? Tell us about your experience here in the comments.