📰 New technologies to replace Li-ion batteries

Vehicle electrification and renewable energy storage are now dominated by Li-ion battery technology, which depends on resources such as lithium, graphite, copper, and certain transition metals that are available in limited quantities and / or geographically. unevenly distributed. New battery technologies based on other alkaline earth or alkaline earth ions with almost unlimited resources can partially replace Li-ion batteries for some applications in the long term. Magnesium ion batteries are one of these alternative technologies, since magnesium occurs frequently (magnesium is a chemical element with the symbol Mg and the atomic number 12) and the possible volumetric and gravimetric capacities are high.

In line with the first work on the InSb connection, an IRAMIS team has developed a new material (A material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans shape to make objects. Base material selected due to …) negative electrode for Mg-ion batteries based on In-Pb compounds. The (a combination can be 🙂 synergistic combination of the electroactive elements In and Pb influences the reaction mechanisms and the structure (amorphous / crystalline) of the products formed during the reaction with Mg. This promotes a high capacity, but has a negative effect on the reversibility of the material. These results illustrate the influence of the amorphization and crystallization processes of the electrodes on the electrochemical performance of batteries.

The rise of sectors such as electric vehicles and renewable energy storage is a driving force (a motor (from the Latin mōtor: “the one who stirs”) is a device that moves matter by …) for research (scientific Research primarily refers to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. With a metonymic extension, scientific research …) on batteries, on which efforts are now concentrated, the development of longer-lasting and denser batteries (the density or relative density of a body is that Relation of its density to the density of a body as a reference. The reference body is …) of energy (In common sense, energy means anything that enables work to be done, heat, light and movement to be generated.) High. One example is the development of magnesium metal batteries (A metal is a chemical element that can lose electrons to form cations and form metal bonds, as well as ionic bonds in …) (Mg). Magnesium appears as an excellent alternative (Alternatives (original title: Destiny Three Times) is a novel by Fritz Leiber published in 1945) to lithium (lithium is a chemical element, symbol Li and atomic number 3.), thanks in particular for its high volume capacity (3833 mAh / cm3), its low cost and abundance in the earth’s crust. These batteries use metallic magnesium on the anode (the anode is the electrode on which an electrochemical oxidation reaction takes place (which leads to the generation of electrons), as opposed to the cathode on which a reaction takes place The electrochemical reduction (which leads to the consumption of Electrons) limits the choice of electrolyte to a few specific compositions, which are often very caustic and have a window (in architecture and construction, a window is a bay, an opening in a wall or a sloping roof with or without a window). of very narrow potential stability.In contrast, the electrodes consisting of certain elements of the p-block react with the magnesium ions in electrolytes with larger stability windows.

In a recent perspective review of Mg-ion accumulators, a contribution from several international groups including NIMBE / LEEL, it was shown that the use of these alloys as a substitute for Mg-metal reduced the energy density of the electrochemical cell (see figure below). However, thanks to better compatibility with the electrolytes and simpler implementation, they represent potentially interesting anodes for Mg-ion batteries, and synergistic effects are expected for the combinations of elements of the p-block.

Volume energy density as a function of the specific energy density (based on mass) of Mg batteries for different cathodes (according to color code) and two types of anode compositions: left Mg metal anode; right anode based on a Mg2Sn alloy [2].



Following the proposal of a first InSb-based alloy [3]The LEEL team examined the solid solution In-Pb [1] to determine whether, as with InSb, there was a positive effect between the two elements In and Pb. First of all (time is a concept developed by humans to understand changes in the world.) It is shown that the synthesis of the material greatly affects its reactivity. A powder (Powder is a fractionated state of matter. It is a solid that is in the form of small pieces, usually less than a tenth of a millimeter (100 µm).) In-Pb, made by a mechanic Synthesis with particle sizes> 200 µm leads to no reaction with Mg2 + ions (see figure below). By introducing carbon (carbon is a chemical element of the family of crystal logs with the symbol C, atomic number 6 and atomic mass 12.0107.) During synthesis by grinding, the particle size is reduced by a factor of 20 to 40 and the In-Pb grains become electrochemically active .

Scanning electron micrographs (SEM): In-Pb powder ground above for 5 hours with grains on the order of 200 µm; below In-Pb powder was milled for 5 h in the presence of carbon and showed a grain size of less than 10 µm. m. The reactivity with magnesium is a direct function of the particle size [3].



The behavior of the In-Pb alloy has been studied by electrochemical analysis and by diffraction (diffraction is the behavior of waves when they encounter an obstacle that is not completely transparent to them; the phenomenon can …) X-rays ex situ. The number (The concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical number”.) Of Mg2 + ions that are inserted into the structure (see figure below), near 3, indicates the formation of the Mg2Pb- and MgIn Phases out. In contrast to pure In or InBi electrodes, however, there is no phase (the word phase can have several meanings, it is used in different fields and mainly in physics 🙂 Crystalline indium (indium is a chemical element, with the symbol In and Atomic number 49. It is a shiny gray metal with a low melting point …) which is detected after magnesiation. The electrical capacity (The capacity represents the amount of electrical charge stored for a given electrical potential. It is defined as the sum of the electrical charges of an element divided by the potential of that element :), which is obtained by inserting Mg (calculated from the curve (In geometry the word curve or curved line denotes certain subsets of the plane of the usual space. For example, straight lines, segments, polygonal lines and circles of …) are electrochemical) exceeds what is stored in the detected Mg2Pb phase is. An amorphous MgIn phase is therefore formed. This behavior corresponds to that of InSb, but where the observed amorphization of MgIn depends on the kinetics (the word kinetics refers to the velocity). The reaction, while the amorphization for In-Pb is always observed.

Dark curve: Development of the potential as a function of the number of Mg2 + ions introduced into the alloy during the first charge / discharge cycle with mention of the InPb phase of the crystalline phase at the beginning and at the end of the cycle (after demagnation) and at the end of the payload (Payload) represents what is actually being transported with a certain means of transport and what leads to a payment or a non-financial benefit for the transport.) After magnesiation (amorphous + Mg2Pb) [1].



The coupling between In and Pb shows a real benefit for the first charge cycle, where a capacity of 488 mAhg-1 can be achieved, which is greater than the values ​​obtained only for In and Pb. However, after the first cycle, a large decrease is observed with a reversible capacity of about 300 mAh / g in subsequent cycles. A more detailed understanding of the underlying reactions is needed, particularly to determine whether the presence of MgIn in amorphous and non-crystalline form has an impact on the reversibility of the material.

Contact:

CEA-IRAMIS contact: Magali Gauthier (NIMBE / LEEL)

Collaboration:

– R. Dominko & J. Bitenc, National Institute of Chemistry, Hajdrihova 19, 1000, Ljubljana, Slovenia

– R. Berthelot, Institute (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is one …) Charles Gerhardt UMR CNRS (Le The National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) 5253, University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and Transfer (higher education) In the United States, if …) Montpellier II, Place E Battalion, cc1503, 34095 Montpellier Cedex, France.

– G. Pagot & V. Di Noto, Chemistry Department for Technology (ChemTech), Faculty of Industrial Engineering, University of Padua, Via Marzolo 9, I-35131 Padua (PD), Italy.

