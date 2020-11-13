Apple Developer Beta iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3

It’s been a week since Apple released the stable version of iOS 14.2 to the public. So now is the time to start a new series of tests with the new features that will arrive in version 14.3.

Indeed, Apple took advantage of Friday (13) to publish the first developer beta version of iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, WatchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3. The only one that wasn’t on the list was macOS, but that was expected, since Apple released the Big Sur version yesterday.

Now, when it comes to the main improvements and new features present in the software, no one is sure yet what is changing. The folks at 9to5Mac even tried to find a clue, but all the “release notes” pages are down.

Despite Apple’s total silence and offline pages, iOS 14.3 can bring ProRAW functionality. The novelty was announced at the company’s event in October, and the iPhone 12 line is only expected to receive features after all testing.

At this time, we still don’t know when Apple will release the public beta of iOS 14.3 and its other operating systems. Regardless, the public is already watching and waiting for the Cupertino company to comment on what news is added to its software.

Have you installed iOS 14.2? Did you like the improvements? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.