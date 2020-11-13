📰 On the trail of arctic animals

Climate change is bringing the Arctic into a new ecological state. To understand the consequences of the upheaval in this region, an international research consortium, the researcher of the Center for Biological Studies of Chizé (CEBC – CNRS) (National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS), is the largest French public scientific Research Organization (EPST).) / University (A university is a higher education institution whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and its transmission (higher studies). United at the time when …) of La Rochelle) and from the Coastal Environment Laboratory (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the set of natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place With the challenges …) and Societies (LIENSs – CNRS / University of La Rochelle) has created a database (A database (Abr .: “BD” or “BDD”) stores a lot of information …) online movements of arctic animals (The Arctic is the region around the north pole of the earth, in and around the arctic circle. It is across from Antarctica. The Arctic comprises part of …) which has been monitored by electronic beacons since 1991. This archive now concerns (ORES, the operator of the gas and electricity networks, is the operator of the electricity distribution networks and gas for the 8 managers of the mixed sector in the region …) and already 8000 individuals of 96 species. A publication in the journal Science underscores the importance of this unique source of information for analyzing the effects of global change on biodiversity (Biodiversity is the natural diversity of living organisms. It is assessed using the diversity of ecosystems, species, populations and that of genes in space and in …) on a panarctic scale.

Release of a kitten with a geolocator, Greenland August 2016.

© David Grémillet.



The Arctic is warming faster than any other area on the planet (a planet is a celestial body that orbits the sun or another star in the universe and has enough mass to put its gravity in …) and the species that make it inhabit, have to adapt or disappear. Arctic animals often respond to global changes by changing their movements and distributions. These behaviors take place far from our eyes in the most inhospitable areas of the planet on the pack ice (Sea ice is a frozen surface of the sea. It occurs during the polar winter when the temperature of the sea water falls below -1.9 ° C. In the heart of winter the ice thickness can reach 1.5 to 2 meters without …) or on the high seas (the term sea covers several realities.). Fortunately, electronic beacons attached to animals have made it possible for three decades to track these movements from a few meters to tens of thousands of kilometers away (the meter (symbol m, from the Greek metron, measure) is the unit of base length of the International System. It is defined as the distance that light travels in a vacuum …) and everything (the whole, understood as the amount of what exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) along its life cycle (Life is the given name :). This research went very quickly, but without the information gathered being collected in a database (in information technology (IT), data is a basic, often encoded description of a thing., A business transaction, an event, etc.) unique, accessible to the entire scientific community (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and who devotes himself to the study of a field with rigor …).

Thanks to the efforts of an international consortium led by Ohio State University (USA) and the Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science eV or the Max Planck Society for the Development of Science) a German public institution …) ( Germany), in which researchers from the Center for Biological Studies of Chizé (CEBC – CNRS / University of La Rochelle) and the Laboratory for Coasts, Environment and Societies (LIENS – CNRS) / University of La Rochelle) participate, a database exists in which all this information is collected. The electronic archive AAMA (Arctic Animal (an animal (from the Latin animus, spirit or life principle) is a heterotrophic living being according to the classical classification, ie …) movement archive) or already collects the data of more than 200 scientific studies with more than 15 million animal positions affecting 8,000 individuals from 96 arctic species. Among them, the researchers studied both marine and terrestrial species of the giant whale (the whale is a large marine mammal classified in order of whales. The term applies to several species …) of the Greenland with tiny snow plectrophane.

Exceptional for its geographic coverage and the first of its kind to focus on the Arctic, this archive enables scientific advances that were impossible a few decades ago. The CNRS researchers who co-authored the study (David Grémillet, CEBC and Jérôme Fort, LIENS) were able to follow the migratory movements of seabirds during winter (winter is one of the four seasons in temperate zones.) In the North Atlantic (the north is a cardinal point towards the south.) Your research program (Scientific research primarily refers to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. In the broader sense …) in Greenland, supported by the institute (An institute is a permanent organization) usually around a research institution. For example, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is one such institute.) Polaire Français Paul-Emile Victor is a significant contribution to the AAMA as there is little data on this region of the Arctic. In particular, the researchers examined the migratory movements of dwarf auks, one of the smallest (150 g) but most numerous (more than 40 million) seabirds in the North Atlantic.

By equipping the birds with one-gram geolocalizers (the gram is a unit of mass of the International System (the base unit is the kilogram) and the CGS system. The abbreviation for the gram is g.), The team showed that the dwarf mixes between cover two breeding seasons in Greenland 10,000 km at sea to pass (The genus Passer was created in 1760 by the French zoologist Mathurin Jacques Brisson (1723-1806).) The months (The month (from Latin Mensis “month” and earlier plural ” Menstruation “) is an arbitrary length of time.) Winter before Earth (Earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the Sun, and the fourth by increasing size and mass. It is the largest and most … ) New. Your electronic data was collected over more than a decade (a decade equals ten years. The term is derived from the Latin words “ten” and “year”). Illustrate the amazing adaptations of the Greenland mergulas to the warming Atlantic. North, for example, to change their behavior and distribution to follow the most profitable feeding areas.

References:

– Davidson et al. (2020) Ecological Insights from Three Decades of Tracking Animal Movement in a Changing Arctic. Science.DOI: 10.1126 / science.abb7080

– For more information, see the Des fusionules et des hommes documentation

