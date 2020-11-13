Free! The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia can now be downloaded from the Epic Games Store

Each week, Epic Games makes at least one game available for free download on its online store. This time is no different and the developer has already updated their store with the title of the hour.

With this, users of the service can now go to the Epic Games Store and download “The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia,” which is the game of the week in the store.

Get ready for an electrifying mix between Bullet Hell and punching game! Dodge bullets by typing exorcisms: activate both sides of your brain and enter the adventure of Ray Bibbia, a private exorcist who will face the threats of a demonic epidemic!

In his store, the producer highlights some hardware features that are necessary for running the game on PC.

For starters, it’s needed with a computer with Windows 7 – at least – and a processor of at least 1.4 GHz, although the company recommends one with 2 GHz. In addition, a minimum of 2 GB of RAM is required, since the title is best played on a 4 GB computer. Finally, 250 MB of free space is required for the storage of the game.

The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia is now available for download from the Epic Games Store and will be available until 11/19, 12 p.m., when the catalog will be updated with two new titles. Last week’s game Dungeons 3 can no longer be downloaded for free from the website and now costs R $ 59.00 on the platform.

To download The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, visit the Epic Games Store free games page through this link.