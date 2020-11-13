Despite Corona: Ukraine optimistic ahead of Germany game

Kiev / Chorzów (dpa) – For Andrei Shevchenko, the past few weeks have not been particularly calm. Bloodshed in his team put the coach of Ukraine, opponent of the German League of Nations, in a lot of trouble.

And shortly before the match against the DFB selection on Saturday (8.45 p.m. / ZDF) in Leipzig, the coach was also surrounded by rumors about his quick replacement. At least the speculations have been denied by the Ukrainian Football Association.

The team’s recent wildly fluctuating results have increased the wormhole. Shevchenko, once AC Milan’s star striker, was responsible for the worst debacle in the history of the Ukrainian national team in the 1: 7 test against world champions France in early October. A week later, a big surprise occurred in the Nations League with a 1-0 victory over the Spanish leader. And the Ukrainians did not disappoint in the tight 1: 2 in the first leg against Joachim Löw’s side. With just one point behind Spain, they can even win the group.

Shevchenko still has respect for the game in the central stadium in Leipzig. “We have two difficult matches ahead of us, especially against Germany,” said the 44-year-old after the unfortunate 2-0 draw with Poland on Wednesday. Despite a missed penalty from star midfielder Andrej Jarmolenko (31) and goalkeeper Andrej Lunin (21) ‘s mistake leading Poland to the top, the coach was optimistic. “The only thing I wasn’t happy with today was the result,” said the 44-year-old.

In terms of personnel, Ukrainians can almost mobilize all their resources again after numerous failures due to corona infections in October. During the debacle in France, Shevchenko even had to put his 45-year-old goalkeeper coach Alexander Schowkowski on the bench. “There were guys who recovered faster and felt better. With some we can see it’s still a bit difficult for them, ”the former top scorer commented cautiously on his plans.

At least in goal, goalkeeper Andrej Piatow (36) from Premier League heavyweight Shakhtar Donetsk will appear, missing in October due to a corona infection. His teammate Taras Stepanenko (31) and Italian legionnaire Ruslan Malinowski (27) are expected in midfield. All three players were on the bench against Poland. “If all goes well, they will play in the starting XI,” Shevchenko said.

However, the corona virus is not only causing unrest among the blue and yellow staff. Ukrainian journalists told the trainer about the alleged lack of discipline regarding the quarantine measures. According to Shevchenko, however, the players obey all the rules: “We wear masks and are constantly testing.”