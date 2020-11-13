Facebook launches ‘disappear mode’ with disappearing messages on Messenger and Instagram

Facebook introduced Vanish Mode this week, a new feature that will allow Messenger and Instagram users to chat with other people and automatically delete text and images once the person views them and leaves the site. cat.

It’s virtually impossible not to remember that Snapchat, a social network that Mark Zuckerberg’s company attempted to acquire a few years ago without success, already has similar functionality many years ago, being one of the main reasons why Snapchat has been (and has, in some countries) been so successful.

To activate the disappear mode in Messenger, all you have to do is slide your finger up on the screen so that the interface turns dark, which means that the mode is activated. To exit, just swipe up again and wait for the screen to return to its original color.

The idea, as you may have already realized, is to allow people to have a common conversation which will be stored in the app and, at any time, to switch to disappear mode for a more private chat which will be deleted instantly.

Anyone who takes a screenshot while in Disappearance mode will eventually notify the chat that a screenshot was taken, which clarifies the privacy intent of the new secret conversation.

Facebook said Vanish Mode is originally released for Messenger and will arrive on Instagram soon, but from the United States. More countries are expected to receive the news in the coming weeks.