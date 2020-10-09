Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Boat Type, Engine Type, Size, and Region.

Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Some of the major factors driving the aluminum fishing boat market are growing new boat sales, lower cost of aluminum boats than fiberglass boats, increasing outdoor activities participants coupled with rising number of fishing participants owing to boating is one of the major outdoor participation activities, especially in the US, alone accounting for more than 35% of the US total outdoor participation activities.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Additionally, there is a growth in the outdoor participation rate in the US with boating being the most desired activity among all. Freshwater participants are more than thrice the saltwater fishing participants. There are some types of boats designed for fishing activities in saltwater and freshwater. Aluminum fishing boats are preferably used for freshwater fishing, whereas fiberglass boats are usually used for saltwater fishing.

Deep-V boat segment is expected to leading the market over the forecast period because of the poor efficiency of deep-V boats is their trend to ride at an angle to the water by the bow up high and the stern low. Therefore, the hull presents a large frontal surface area to encounter wind and water resistance.

North America is expected to dominate the aluminum fishing boat market during the forecast period followed by Europe. Aluminum fishing boats are majorly sold in the North U.S region. Europe also holds a significant share in the market with Scandinavia and Germany being the key demand generators in the region. Growing outdoor activities participants coupled with a rising number of fishing participants, and lower cost of aluminum boats than fiberglass boats are some of the key factors driving the demand for aluminum fishing boats across regions, especially in North America.

Major players operating in the aluminum fishing boat market. The G3 Boats engages in researching, manufacturing, designing, and testing fishing and pontoon boats. The company sells and services its boats and parts through authorized dealers for pick-up and installation in the US, Canada, and Spain

Merger & acquisition, partnership, collaboration and product launch are some of the strategies used by players within the aluminum fishing boat market globally. On 17 May 2019, Brunswick Corporation announced that as part of the Company’s strategy to expand its presence and scale inside the emerging and fast-growing boat club segment, it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Freedom Boat Club (FBC), the segment’s major operator.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market.

Scope of the Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market

Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market, By Boat Type

• Deep-V Boat

• Bass Boat

• Multi-Species Boat

• Others

Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market, By Size

• <14 Feet Fishing Boats • 14-16 Feet Fishing Boats • >16 Feet Fishing Boats

Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market, By Engine Type

• <200 HP • 200-300 HP • >300 HP

Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Aluminum Fishing Boat Market

• Brunswick Corporation

• White River Marine Group

• Duckworth Boats

• Correct Craft

• Smoker Craft

• G3 Boats

• BRP Inc (Alumacraft Boat)

• Legend Boats

• MirroCraft

• Northwest Boats

• Sea Ark Boats

• Ranger Boats

• Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

• Yamaha Motor Company Ltd.

