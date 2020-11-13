Apple will launch new iPad and AirPods 3 with Pro design in early 2021, says Kuo

Apple finally completed its launch cycle in 2020. So much of the market is already starting to observe the company’s supply chain for the news that will be announced in 2021.

This week, the famous and reliable Ming-Chi Kuo released a new report commenting on Apple’s upcoming releases. According to the analyst, the iPhone 13 line is expected to use new battery technology that will save and reduce the space occupied by the component in smartphones.

In addition, the new AirPods 3 should adopt a design closer to that of the AirPods Pro, so we will have a shorter handle, replaceable rubber and improved battery life. However, Apple is to keep the headphones without noise cancellation, which will be limited to Pro models.

Like the AirPods 3, Apple is also expected to launch a new iPad Mini with Mini-LED display in the first half of 2021. The device is expected to usher in the use of the technology within the Cupertino company’s portfolio.

With that, Apple should make the final adjustments and start using the Mini-LED panels on the iPad Pro, MacBooks, and other devices.

Mini-LED technology is similar in quality to OLED and saves energy.

For now, Apple has not commented on the information published by Kuo. Either way, the analyst has a long history of success, which could end up repeating itself in 2021.