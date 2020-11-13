ROG Z11, the complete review

ROG Z11 from Asus

The ROG Z11 is an Asus gaming box for compact configurations. Its classy style combines tempered glass and brushed aluminum. It impresses with its approach, its use and its architecture.

It is intended for Mini-ITX or Mini-DTX motherboards and offers space for a large graphics card, a fairly generous cooler and an ATX power supply. The dress benefits from two RGB zones, while the layout of certain components is being redesigned to improve the relevance of ventilation.

This ROG Z11 is for enthusiasts and seasoned hobbyists. Editing takes time and experience, but the result is there. We can use it vertically or horizontally and put it to the test. Is this ROG Z11 self-armed to meet muscle component demands? Is the ventilation efficient and effective? Does the equipment correspond to the price positioning? Judgment.

