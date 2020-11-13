Partial locking with risks

Berlin (dpa) – In fact, everyone was hoping that the partial lockdown on public life in November would slow down the corona virus. Even FDP leader and government critic Christian Lindner.

During the general debate in the Bundestag four days before the start of the closings in November, he only asked: “But what happens after that? What Happens in December So what if the number of cases increases again after the Christmas holidays? “

This Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers will take stock of the situation. The cycle is unlikely to end in major easing. The continued spread of the coronavirus and ever higher records for the number of newly infected people tend to raise the question: what really happens if even the measures that some deem unbearable do nothing?

During the debate two weeks ago, the leader of the Union parliamentary group, Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU), put it this way: “In the coming weeks it will be decided if and how we can celebrate Christmas. Over the next few weeks, it will be decided whether our healthcare system can handle the pandemic. In the coming weeks, it will be decided whether our economic prosperity can be sustained. ”

On Thursday evening, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) admitted in front of representatives of the healthcare industry, which is under constant stress: nurses and doctors infected with coronavirus may have to come to work – simply to avoid a supply disruption in their clinics and at home. In October, when dozens of doctors and nurses were on duty in overcrowded clinics in Belgium despite the infection, Germany could still watch with shiver and pity the emergency in the neighboring country.

How should the assessment of partial foreclosure be successful if the measures prove to be largely ineffective? When Merkel made the decisions with the Prime Minister, the issue would have briefly played a role. “If we don’t see anything then it’s not great,” the Chancellor said, according to the “Süddeutscher Zeitung”.

Will schools be closed again like in March? The right to education must continue to be realized in schools and daycare centers – “for as long as possible”, said the President of the Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK), Stefanie Hubig (SPD) from Rhineland- Palatinate, in an interview.

Do stores have to close again? In the all-weather Christmas business, shoe stores, toy stores, and electronics stores may once again have to leave the field to Amazon and Co. Industry association HDE sees it in the dark: Large-scale store closures would be “the end for many retailers – especially in the clothing trade -” says managing director Stefan Genth. German city centers could lose 50,000 stores. According to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD), support for businesses could be even more important than before.

The hospitality industry – restaurants, pubs, hotels – is also very alarmed given the current figures from Corona. In fact, the purpose of the contact restrictions in November was for Christmas to be celebrated as much as possible – at least with family. But this time around, a lot of people will have to do without the otherwise profitable business with big Christmas parties. Including a high loss of income.

In any case, many innkeepers and hoteliers still hope that at least some of them can reopen in December. Especially since they have invested a lot to protect their customers in recent months. It remains to be seen whether, after the November aid, which at least partially replaced the lost sales, there might indeed be Christmas state aid against the losses in the traditionally high pre-Christmas sales in the hotel industry.

But it’s not that far. First of all, we have to wait – and ask that people really avoid all contact. According to an interview, the Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther (CDU), expects “a first assessment” on Monday. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) regularly leads other heads of state before him during the crisis. “Our aim must be to get below the seven-day incidence of 50,” Söder says in “Münchner Merkur”. This is also the goal that Merkel and her most important advisers such as Chancellor Helge Braun, himself a doctor, are aiming for. And that both had already mentioned before the deliberations at the end of October, on the November restrictions.

But the country is far from the 1950s. The number of new infections per 100,000 people per week is well over 130. The so-called R at seven days is 0.93 below the critical level of one: 100 people infected infect 93 people. But the new high of 23,542 newly recorded corona infections will likely fuel the debate over further restrictions until Monday.