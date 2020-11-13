Prefilled syringes Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2026

Prefilled syringes Market Trends covers the companies’ data including Growth potential analysis, Industry segmentation, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis. The Report also Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Prefilled syringes Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

Global prefilled syringes market to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025.Global prefilled syringes market valued approximately USD 4.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.1 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Ease of administration and reduced risk of contamination offered by these devices over the conventional delivery systems such as vial and ampoules are the key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of prefilled syringes globally. Increasing prevalence of chronic disease such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer etc. the diagnosis of which demand frequent drug injection is the major factor driving the global prefilled syringe market. Further, the ease at which patient can self-administer injectable drugs make prefilled syringes a preferred choice for healthcare treatment into home or out of hospital. As per CDC (Center for disease control & prevention) 54.4 million adults between the year 2013 and 2015 were diagnosed for arthritis further it is anticipated that by 2040, 78.4 million (25.8 % of the estimated total adult population) adults with the age of 18 years and above would be doctor-diagnosed for arthritis alone in US. Commercially, prefilled syringes for the diagnosis of cancer, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis etc. are available as of October 2017. Moreover, increasing adoption of self-injection devices such as pen injectors, technological advancements in the drug delivery platforms and superior effectiveness of the prefilled syringes to reduce medication errors are the other major factors driving the demand for prefilled syringes. However, easy availability of alternative products i.e. vials, ampules and stringent government regulations on the manufacturing of prefilled syringes are the major factors that impede the growth of global prefilled syringe market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:



Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Weigao Group

OMPI

Catalent, Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Medpro Inc.

