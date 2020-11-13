EU budget dispute: Weber sharply criticizes Hungary and Poland

Brussels (dpa) – After threatening to veto the recently approved EU budget package, CSU MEP Manfred Weber is strongly critical of Hungary and Poland.

The threat was “a bit hollow”, the leader of the European People’s Party (EPP) group told Bavarian radio on Friday. “Now it’s important to keep your cool.” European Minister of State Michael Roth (SPD) also warned of a blockade. Hungary in particular has openly threatened this.

The budget package is worth around 1.8 trillion euros. For the first time, this includes the possibility of reducing EU funds in the event of certain rule of law violations. Poland is also resisting this mechanism, which could affect both countries.

Minister of State Roth dismissed concerns from Hungary and Poland on rbb-Inforadio. “At least since the European summit in July, it is clear that there is such a rule of law mechanism.” A compromise with the European Parliament is now on the table.

Weber told BR: “We want to make sure that in the future, the money citizens provide through their taxes will be bound by these legal principles. And we will not go back. “

Weber added that it is not yet certain that Hungary and Poland will actually use their veto. After all, they would benefit from the EU budget as well: “Both countries can already do a bit of weight lifting, but at the end of the day they need the money from the EU.”

Hungary and Poland have leverage in hand, since the budget’s funding base must be decided unanimously by the 27 EU states, and then ratified in the countries. If this does not happen, neither the EU’s next seven-year fiscal framework from 2021 to 2027 nor the additional € 750 billion program approved with economic support from Corona will be able to come into force. This in turn could hit countries like Italy or Spain hard during the economic crisis.

Hungary and Poland argue that agreement between EU heads of state and government on the new rule of law mechanism was not properly implemented in a compromise with the European Parliament . Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook Thursday evening that the mechanism was arbitrary and therefore Poland could not agree to it.