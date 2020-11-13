Vivo begins recruiting Chinese users to test the new OriginOS

With an official launch confirmed for November 18, OriginOS is expected to change the face of smartphones from Chinese manufacturer vivo. Recently we have seen that the company intends to offer a cleaner experience and also seeks to appeal to Western consumers.

Now, while preparing the final details of the presentation, vivo has issued an invitation calling on interested users to test out the new OriginOS. According to the manufacturer, registrations were opened yesterday (12) and should end next Wednesday (18).

Thus, the delivery of the beta version of the software begins on November 20. Vivo did not specify which smartphones are compatible with the software, but the company guarantees that the test program should cover a high number of devices.

Developed with the slogan “brave new world”, OriginOS had no image revealed. Apparently, vivo wants to keep all details under wraps in order to attract audiences to the presentation event.

Vivo wants to offer two types of experience to its users. The first is OriginOS with its modifications and peculiarities. The second delivers Android with its interface based on the Stock version of the system. This will allow consumers to choose the version that best matches their user experience.

It should be remembered that this change in vivo occurs at a time when the company has entered several Western countries. In addition, the Chinese manufacturer has also entered into a strategic partnership with Samsung to use the Exynos processors on their smartphones.